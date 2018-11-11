The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) is gratified to finally note that the University of Zambia now has a student leadership elected based on the free will and choice by students themselves. The decision by UNZA to elect the Warren Hamusanga-led Union Executive is an indictment that UNZA students will not fall for prey to candidates who use money to elect leaders or advance the ugly undertones of tribal identity.

We also want to commend Minister of Higher Education for partially abandoning her quest to replace Students Unions with the guild leadership because students Unions are the only legally recognised bodies in institutions of higher learning. Minister Luo had, on 30th June 2017, told Parliament that “I do not think our institutions should have student unions…We need to introduce guild leadership in our institutions. I will be carrying out consultations with the students, stakeholders and the churches so that Zambia moves away from unionism in our institutions of higher learning to another level of leadership already mentioned- guild leadership.”

The return to student unionism to UNZA albeit new positions that were meant for the guild heralds the fight done by both students, members of Parliament, well-meaning institutions in our society to protect the law as it stands. We also call on Government, through Minister of Higher Education, to allow student unions in other public universities such as Copperbelt University, Nkrumah University, Chalimbana University, Mulungushi University, among others.

ZANASU closely followed the UNZASU campaigns in which candidates were heavily funded, and some of whom championed tribal undertones in order to secure their election but also had positioned themselves to work in isolation of the student movement in the country, once elected into office. However, it was the decision of the students themselves at UNZA as ordinary voters that makes us believe in our fellow students at the University that money, tribal undertone and seeking to advance an agenda that causes divisions in the students movement will remain rejected by those that believe in the democratic apparatus.

Going forward, ZANASU appeals to our Minister of Education to further reconsider her position and begin to view students Unions as providing a platform for both government and students to engage in addressing challenges affecting institutions of higher learning. We believe her remarks in Parliament on 2nd November, 2017 that “..I believe the students have the right to speak to the Minister and do not have to speak through students’ unions… (as) Unions are not the only vehicle that students should use for dialogue.”

ZANASU wants our student Unions to become a vehicle for dialogue with government and other stakeholders because it is only through the Unions that students can effectively speak to authorities. Students don’t need to individually queue everyday to see their Vice Chancellor, management or indeed the Minister herself.

The ZANASU leadership will engage the newly elected student leadership at the University of Zambia, as it is doing with many others, to discuss ways of collaboration and ensure the student movement regains its position as a champion of both student and national causes.

Issued by

Assa Williey

Information and Publicity Secretary