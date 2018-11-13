Minister of Youth and Sport Moses Mawere says government is prioritizing the promotion of entrepreneurship among the youths.

Mr Mawere said government fully supports the global entrepreneurship week which aims at exposing young people to benefits of entrepreneurship through different activities and also to motivate them to explore their own entrepreneurial ideas.

He explained that since its creation in 2008, more than 10 million people from 102 countries have participated in entrepreneurial-related activities during the Youth Entrepreneurship Week.

Mr Mawere said this yesterday when he officiated at the workshop on entrepreneurship, organised by the Lusaka Youth Resource Centre, the National Youth Development Council (NYDC) and the Technical Education Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA).

“Around the world, researchers and policy makers engage in discussions to examine the underlying policies necessary to promote entrepreneurial growth. This is more than just an awareness campaign. It is a platform for connection and collaboration, engaging all players along the entrepreneurship spectrum in strengthening ecosystems around the world”, he said.

Mr Mawere disclosed that his Ministry has continued to establish youth resource centres, such as the Lusaka youth resource centre to provide skills training to youth for both formal employment and self-employment.

The theme for this year’s global entrepreneurship week is “recognising women, youth and inclusion in entrepreneurship”.