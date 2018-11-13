Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has recommended for the immediate dismissal of a Police officer that was allegedly soliciting for a bribe and assaulting a motorist.
The video that has gone viral on Social Media, shows a motorist being verbally assaulted by a Police Officer who later insults and pulls out the vehicle insurance and road tax disks.
Mr. Kanganja says the Police Officer does not deserve to be in the Police Service.
He says more details will be availed on Tuesday after the conclusion of procedures.
Meanwhile, Government says civil servants who were fired recently for theft of government money the Ministry of General Education and Infrastructure Development are free to go to court and contest the action taken against them.
Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga says government is on firm ground regarding the action it took to fire the erring civil servants and is ready to defend its position.
Mr. Mvunga says the amended Public Financial Act gives powers to the Secretary to the Treasury to fire or discipline any civil servant who found to have misappropriated, stolen or engaged in any financial irregularities irrespective of their positions in government.
He told ZNBC News in an interview that the action was also taken in line with the civil service disciplinary regulations.
Mr. Mvunga has warned civil servants that the era of laissez faire are over and anyone found to be engaged in any financial regularities including those cited in the Auditor General’s report will be disciplined accordingly in line with the amended Public Financial Act.
He has further warned that government will no longer wait for six months before public service workers retire imprest.
Bribery is a course they do in their final month at lilayi. Its part of their job.
Corruption starts at the top with greedy politicians, law enforcement should to get them too.?
Putting to practice ubomba mwibala .
Don’t play with Zee World!
That’s the difference between Physical power and Mind power! Just record them and help to weed all the bad eggs!
Most corrupt indeed are the police and they know that. God help us.
Tip of an iceberg!?
For me my worry is that there is no strategy by the Police command to tackle corruption in the service. Even basic things like cops wearing big visible name tags for the public to be reporting the names of these crooks in uniform. Nothing. Of course the fines are too high, so the populace will use the easy way out but there must still be some initiative to identify these robbers in the Zambia Police FORCE.
They think ZP uniform is a licence to take from the public.?
Not only should he be fired, he should also be arrested and prosecuted for excessive use of force , harrasement, assault and battery charges. His actions are uncalled for as a police officer period.
So what’s the difference between those fired civil servants, that police officer seen soliciting a bribe and the illegal salaries and allowances that Ministers were paid in 2016? Government must be seen to be removing the log in their eyes before they do so in their junior’s eyes
They should install CCTV cameras in all Police stations in Zambia, that’s where most corruption takes place. I walked in on a female policewoman taking bribes from an Indian man at Emmasdale police station sometime back. She has since been transfered to Chipata
*transferred*
Fantastic developments. I was verbally abused once on LusakaTimes when I complained against Police grabbing drivers’ licenses during stops – now it is clear it is (and has always been illegal). Now this. Webcams are the rage; I will be turning mine towards the Policeman each time I stop so I can join this new fray. Arguing sense in Zed is no use – we need this kind of activism instead!
Good riddance. Fire them for misbehaving. He is an embarrassment not only to the service but the nation as well.
We Africans need the death penalty for all corrupt leaders and police like China is doing.
?
In as much as i do not support the actions of the officer, a sober analysis of the video shows that there was something that happened prior to the policeman’s actions which to me is actually a reaction. On the other hand, take a closer look at the behavior of the motorist after the officer is out of the vehicle, he actually smiles. hence, i for one would recommend further investigations into the matter before jumping on firing the guy. The law also requires that an employ must be given chance to be heard before any disciplinary action can be taken.
Who is the worse corrupt crook of all crooks in Zambia?
Whether the police officer was provoked or not, he had no leverage to abuse a motorist in the manner he did. If that behaviour is left unchecked, more citizenry can suffer abuse at the hands of unprofessional cops.
well done to IG, it’s timely warning to would offenders!
On the other hand, the behavior of “some” of these foreign guys on our roads is pathetic.
Absolute power corrupts!?
Way to go!!
NOW GO FOR THE BIG FISH, RESPONSIBLE FOR 42 WHEELBARROWS, MUKULA, ESWATINI, SOCIAL CASH FUND, INVISIBLE SAVENDA AMBULANCES, & only once this is achieved shall we develop, Not trapping small fry soliciting bribes @ traffic road blocks.
But where are the ambulances? Mercedes Benz ambulances, show us where are they?
Well done IG Kanganja!!Many Traffic police officers are very corrupt and abusive!!!Surely,how can a trained officer behave like that over a simple matter?
We shall be taking videos so that more and more corrupt traffic officers can be fired and jailed.We have suffered a lot at the hands of these heartless officers.We buy cars for ourselves and not for the police to make money out of it daily!!I feel for mini bus drivers who are arrested everyday for no proper reason!!!No matter how new a mini bus is,ZP will still find a faught and demand money from drivers!!!HON.KANGANJA(IG) IS NOW BECOMING OUR DARLING BECAUSE HE IS A HARD WORKER AND HE LISTENS TO OUR CRIES!!!
This is the result of putting PF cadres in the Police system in Zambia. Corrupt police officers have their backers in PF government and the entire system has trends of corruption. A mini bus blocking traffic or impounded over unlicensed driver, unfit vehicle on the road even, not taxed or uninsured will pass a road block because it belongs to a president or commander in police force. Corruption will never end with partisan governance. Laws of the land need be executed with blindness regardless who ever falls short of it.