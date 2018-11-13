Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has recommended for the immediate dismissal of a Police officer that was allegedly soliciting for a bribe and assaulting a motorist.

The video that has gone viral on Social Media, shows a motorist being verbally assaulted by a Police Officer who later insults and pulls out the vehicle insurance and road tax disks.

Mr. Kanganja says the Police Officer does not deserve to be in the Police Service.

He says more details will be availed on Tuesday after the conclusion of procedures.

Meanwhile, Government says civil servants who were fired recently for theft of government money the Ministry of General Education and Infrastructure Development are free to go to court and contest the action taken against them.

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga says government is on firm ground regarding the action it took to fire the erring civil servants and is ready to defend its position.

Mr. Mvunga says the amended Public Financial Act gives powers to the Secretary to the Treasury to fire or discipline any civil servant who found to have misappropriated, stolen or engaged in any financial irregularities irrespective of their positions in government.

He told ZNBC News in an interview that the action was also taken in line with the civil service disciplinary regulations.

Mr. Mvunga has warned civil servants that the era of laissez faire are over and anyone found to be engaged in any financial regularities including those cited in the Auditor General’s report will be disciplined accordingly in line with the amended Public Financial Act.

He has further warned that government will no longer wait for six months before public service workers retire imprest.