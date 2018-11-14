The African Union 20th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council has opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a call for strengthened commitment in pursuing the African Union institutional reform process.

And Vice President Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of States and Government of the African Union.

President Edgar Lungu has delegated Mrs. Wina to attend the summit that will discuss the AU institutional reform process including reform of the AU Commission, mandate of the AU Development Agency and financing the AU.

AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat who officially opened the Executive Committee called on the need for member states to embrace the reforms as they would enhance the operations of the African Union Commission.

‘’I would like, particularly with regard to the reform of the Commission, to stress the crucial importance of this issue. The Commission is supposed to be the driving force of our Union. The capacity of our Union to carry out the many tasks that have been opened up depends on its ability to fully assume its immense responsibilities, ’he said.

He said the commission envisages that the reforms will help in meeting the human, material, financial, political and legitimate expectations of States and peoples.

The AUC Chairperson expressed concern that some member states where not meeting their financial obligations towards the Commission. ‘’I am hopeful that financial issues will be discussed in the light of ongoing processes on the scale of contributions and sanctions for non-compliance by Member States with their obligations in this area’’, he said.

Mr. Mahamat further expressed disappointment at the low levels of implementation of treaties that are ratified by member states. He said it was unfortunate that some countries were not domesticating some of the treaties that they were signatory too.

He has since called on Member States to speak with one voice when they speak on international fora about issues affecting Africa.

‘’The 2063 Agenda, which serves us as a compass in this new phase of the Pan-African movement, obliges us to accelerate integration, to put an end to the poverty and underdevelopment afflicting our populations; to silence the weapons and thus put an end to the suffering of all kinds generated by the conflicts; and to ensure that Africa speaks with one voice in the international arena to better defend its interests and work towards a more just and inclusive world order’’, he said.

Mr. Malanji said the AU reforms shows that Africa is united and emphasized on the need to ensure that the AU reforms are formulated with input from all member states.

He said Zambia aligns itself to the SADC position on the reforms and feels inputs from all members states should be taken on board.

Mr. Malanji said time had come for Africa to establish itself and be financially stable if it was going to realize its aspiration stated in Agenda 20163.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia.