The Czech Republic has increased Zambian scholarship slots from 4 to 15 per year. The scholarships cover medicine, agriculture, mining, veterinary medicine and Information Technology.

Director of the department for African countries Nicol Adamcova said in Prague Wednesday that the increase is a reflection of the importance the Czech Republic attaches to its relations with Zambia.

“You know that Zambia is one of the only six countries on the African continent that we have diplomatic relations with”, Mrs. Adamcova said.

She made the disclosure in her office when Zambia’s ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita paid a courtesy call on her ahead of his presentation of credentials to President Milos Zeman.

In response, Ambassador Mukwita expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic for their gesture in helping to build the Zambian human capital.

“We are extremely grateful for this gesture as the areas of study you have chosen are all relevant to the economic priorities of the government of President Edgar Lungu”, Ambassador Mukwita said.

Mr. Mukwita who upon presentation of credentials will become an ambassador to the Czech Republic on a non-residential basis, said under President Edgar Lungu, the development of human capital is paramount.

“The policy of the government of President Lungu is to empower especially the young population with education so that they may interact effectively with the real world and the challenges it presents”, he added.