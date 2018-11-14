The Office of the Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has refuted media reports suggesting that the former President is this Saturday 17th November 2018 expected to attend the card renewal for the MMD at Government Complex in Lusaka.

The Office says it has learnt with dismay of news items on various media platforms purporting that the former President will be attending a card renewal event.

Chibeza Mfuni, who is Mr. Banda’s Deputy Administrative Assistant said the former Head of State has a verv busy schedule of international engagements, between now and the end of the year 2018, to which he has been invited, to the extent that he has had to regrettably decline to attend some of them.

He has however explained that Mr. Banda is a bonafide member of the MMD and as a free citizen of this country it is within his rights to meet with the current leaders of the party that he was privileged to lead, and or any other persons.

Mr. Mfuni has since cautioned the country, not to embrace the growing trend of toxic, fake news-based politics if the country is to remain united and achieve its desired goals of national development.

He expressed hope that this puts to rest any doubts any misinformation that may have been caused by the false news that has been attributed to the