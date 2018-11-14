Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has urged Police Officers deployed in Mangango Constituency of Kaoma District to ensure that law and order prevails in the area before, during and after the 20th November parliamentary by elections.

Addressing officers in Mangango today, Mr. Kanganja said all lawlessness should be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law and cautioned them against participating in active politics as their responsibility is to protect all members of the public irrespective of their political affiliation.

Mr. Kanganja has however thanked all political parties taking part in the by-election and members of the public for conducting themselves peacefully during the ongoing campaigns.

He has urged all political parties and members of the public to continue on the prevailing peaceful path adding that the officers deployed in the area were not meant to intimidate anyone but to see to it that people conduct their electoral activities in a peaceful environment.

And speaking when the Inspector General paid a courtesy call on him, Kaoma District Commissioner, Kennedy Mubanga said despite it being the only Constituency holding elections, Mangango has been peaceful as there has been no serious election related incidence recorded so far.

The Inspector General is in Mangango Constituency to check on the security situation.