The Zambia Development Agency, the primary institution with the mandate of promoting Zambia’s economic growth and development says it looks forward to the Northern Province Investment Forum and Expo slated for 19th to 25th November.

With a multifaceted mandate of promoting investments, trade and enterprise development, the Agency says it is looking forward to the Investment Forum and Expo so as to interact with various private sector players, both local and foreign investors and small enterprises in various sectors to foster and facilitate business synergies.

ZDA Public Relations Officer Russel Haamubbi says the Agency is looking at the Investment Forum and Expo as an opportunity to create linkages both forward and backward between the big investors and the local Small and Medium Enterprises in various sectors of the economy including agriculture and agro processing, tourism, infrastructure development and energy sectors among others.

Mr. Haamuubbi said ZDA’s focus at the Northern Province Investment Forum and Expo is on partnerships and joint ventures between local businesses and foreign as a conduit for technological transfer, access to cheaper funds and access to export markets.

He said the Agency wants to attract investments and stimulate entrepreneurship among the local Zambians in the rural areas of the country so as to create jobs and reduce poverty levels.

Mr. Haamubbi said the Agency will also provide information on market access for various nontraditional export products in foreign markets using platforms such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, Southern Africa Development Community, the European Union and the American markets through African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“Further, on the sidelines of the Forum and Expo, the Agency with the Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry with other Statutory Bodies under the auspices of the Ministry will be conducting business clinics meant at helping local enterprises to formalize their businesses and many other business development services aimed at building capacity of the local enterprises”, He added.

Mr. Haamubbi said the business development services will include the provision of market information, product development, facilitation to access to finance, business linkages and facilitation of possible joint ventures between local and foreign partners.