Government has strongly condemned a video circulating on social media depicting a man harassing his wife for allegedly committing adultery.
Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri said Gender Based Violence is a violation of human rights which should not be condoned irrespective of the offence committed and the relationship of the parties.
In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by the ministry’s Media Liaison Officer Mwape Mwenya, the Minister has also condemned people who are in the habit of taking pictures and recording similar instances rather than helping vulnerable victims who are unable to defend themselves.
Mrs Phiri has urged the police to take necessary action against the perpetrator as there are better channels to air grievances than resorting to violence and breaking the law with impunity.
The Minister has further asked the woman in the video to take necessary steps and ensure that her husband is answerable to the law for his unruly behaviour.
She said government will roll out sensitisation programmes in communities on the dangers and repercussions of GBV beginning November 25th to December 10th when the country joins the rest of the World in commemorating the 16 days of activism against gender based violence.
Mrs Phiri pointed out that Zambia has been recognized globally as a champion for the elimination of all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, and it is incumbent upon citizens to work with government on eliminating the vice.
The minister stated that government with support from the United Nations agencies has set up four fast track courts aimed at hastening the judicial process in GBV matters.
She cited Lusaka, Kabwe, Choma, and Mongu as some of the districts where the fast track courts are currently operational and that since inception of the courts, more than 700 cases have successfully been disposed of.
Mrs Phiri has urged victims of GBV not to suffer in silence but report all forms of violence to relevant institutions in order to allow the law take its course.
She warned that anyone found conniving with perpetrators of violence risks facing the law as well.
Sad!
Women support each other even when they are cheating. They blame the man when the wife is cheating. But when a man is cheating they blame the man. Ati alemuchusha. So men you are f**ked. Just leave them peacefully. Let them go nicely.
Gender Ministry is always condemning this or that never even once giving a word of encouragement or Counsel to young girls or Youths. Say something positive to uplift young people. Be proactive and teach the nation responsible living instead of waiting and watching for incidents to happen.
That man never even laid a finger on his wife, he didn’t beat her even though she deserved it. He just embarrassed her as a way of teaching her not to do it again.
Kaizer Zulu did the same to a woman who is not even his wife at Longacres filling station. None of you women condemned him. Why choose who to condemn and arrest?
He can’t do that to my cousin, kuti namuponona badddd.
That husband is an *****. By this time im sure they re getting along husband and wife. Manje video mwaposta kale u cant take it back. Never make life time decisions based on temporal emotions
So when your caders kill an innocent student or teargas innocent citizens, what rights are violated? Please, let’s avoid biased statements when issues that affect society at large are blamed on opposition leaders. is it wrong to blame on ECL for sending his cadre to descend on his adulterous wife?
Thank you for taking notice minister. That man in the video should know that when he married that woman, he met the relatives and knew her family. When problems arise as they did, follow relevant channels of complaint.. that woman is a mother, a sister and much more to other.. please let’s behave in a manner suitable of Kings and Queens..
We are not animals but blessed people of God.
Birds of a feather, flock and defend each other. It could have been worse than that. The gentleman showed elements of restraint. Imagine a four months baby stranded at home with the mum doing useless things at some place.