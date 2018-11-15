Government has strongly condemned a video circulating on social media depicting a man harassing his wife for allegedly committing adultery.

Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri said Gender Based Violence is a violation of human rights which should not be condoned irrespective of the offence committed and the relationship of the parties.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by the ministry’s Media Liaison Officer Mwape Mwenya, the Minister has also condemned people who are in the habit of taking pictures and recording similar instances rather than helping vulnerable victims who are unable to defend themselves.

Mrs Phiri has urged the police to take necessary action against the perpetrator as there are better channels to air grievances than resorting to violence and breaking the law with impunity.

The Minister has further asked the woman in the video to take necessary steps and ensure that her husband is answerable to the law for his unruly behaviour.

She said government will roll out sensitisation programmes in communities on the dangers and repercussions of GBV beginning November 25th to December 10th when the country joins the rest of the World in commemorating the 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

Mrs Phiri pointed out that Zambia has been recognized globally as a champion for the elimination of all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, and it is incumbent upon citizens to work with government on eliminating the vice.

The minister stated that government with support from the United Nations agencies has set up four fast track courts aimed at hastening the judicial process in GBV matters.

She cited Lusaka, Kabwe, Choma, and Mongu as some of the districts where the fast track courts are currently operational and that since inception of the courts, more than 700 cases have successfully been disposed of.

Mrs Phiri has urged victims of GBV not to suffer in silence but report all forms of violence to relevant institutions in order to allow the law take its course.

She warned that anyone found conniving with perpetrators of violence risks facing the law as well.