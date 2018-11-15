Justice Minister Given Lubinda says cyber security laws are not meant to curb freedom of expression.

Mr. Lubinda says the internet is meant to improve the lives of the people.

He is however saddened that some people are using the internet to harm others.

Mr Lubinda was speaking at the Inter- Ministerial Conference on Cyber law, Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security in New Delhi, India.

Meanwhile, President of Cyberlaws dot Net and Supreme Court of India Advocate Pavan Duggal said the conference is necessary because cyber crime is a global phenomenon which will be gobbling Six Trillion US Dollars globally per year.

He said a cyber crime has resulted in massive increase in fake news and that there is need for building blocks to harmonize cyber law across the world.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC news by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi , India, Bangwe Naviley.