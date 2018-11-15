The Ministry of National Development Planning has called on the private sector to partner with government to provide sustainable, alternative and innovative financing for the implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary in charge of Development Planning and Administration, Chola Chabala made the call during a recent meeting where he received submissions on alternative financing for the 7NDP from the private sector representatives.

Mr. Chabala assured the private sector that the Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme will meet them to discuss their submissions.

He urged other private sector entities, which were not represented but have concrete ideas on alternative financing for the 7NDP to come on board.

Mr. Chabala said the private sector’s consolidated submissions would be submitted to a follow up meeting scheduled to be held later this month.

He said the successful implementation of the 7NDP will depend to a large extent on the availability of financing for the Plan.

“In the integrated and multi-sectorial spirit espoused for the implementation of the 7NDP, the Ministry of National Development Planning decided to invite all private sector associations as well as individuals to help formulate alternative financing models or solutions for the implementation of the 7NDP, hence the hosting of this meeting,” he said.

The institutions present included Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ), Credit Reference Bureau, Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE), Insurer’s Association of Zambia (IAZ), Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), Zambia Association of Manufacturers, Luano Rail/Stravena, Impact Capital Africa, as well as the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) and Zambia Development Agency (ZDA).

The Private sector’s submissions were in response to a call by the Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska, during the last session of the National Development Coordinating Committee (NDCC) for the private sector to provide government with programmes they were implementing that will contribute to the attainment of the aspirations of the 7NDP.

