Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says opposition political parties have not been banned from campaigning in Mangango Constituency.
Mr. Kampyongo said the Patriotic Front Government remains keen to upholding the tenants of democracy in the country.
He explained that the Zambia Police are performing their mandate of maintaining law and order in Mangango Constituency in line with the Public Order Act.
The Home Affairs Minister stated that the Mangango campaigns have been peaceful, as witnessed by the Inspector General of Police’s visit yesterday.
He was speaking in parliament today during the Oral Answer Session when he was responding to a question from Kabompo Area Member of Parliament Lwiji Lufuma.
Mr. Lufuma wanted to know whether Government is aware that the police have banned all opposition political parties from conducting any election campaigns in Mangango Parliamentary Constituency from 14th to 19th November, 2018; if so, why the ban has been effected; under what legal authority the police is acting; and whether the ban will not disadvantage the opposition political parties.
In his response, the Home Affairs Minister said NO opposition political parties will be disadvantaged as the campaigns are going on well.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set November 20, 2018, on which the Mangango Parliamentary and Lupososhi District Council Chairperson by elections will be held
Boring
It is Party of INCOMPOS.
So WHY can’t you give Chishimba Kambwili a permit to meet his own people? Hon Kampyongo please act with humility and remember power does not last forever. If you notice some of your fellow Minister like Jean Kapata has stopped behaving pompously because they are realised everything comes down.
Remember how bossy Wynter Kabimba behaved, he even at one point got Given fired, but look at the two now; very different circumstances. Given is a likely Presidential successor while Wynter is slowly disappearing in the political wilderness with the other na shala neka parties.
CK is produce rotten eggs from his MOUTH. Even the Bible is very clear to that “. WHAT COMES OUT OF THE MOUTH IS WHAT IS MAKING A PERSON BAD”. This is case with CK today politically and marital affairs.
What does your bible say about slavery!!