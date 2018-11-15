Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says opposition political parties have not been banned from campaigning in Mangango Constituency.

Mr. Kampyongo said the Patriotic Front Government remains keen to upholding the tenants of democracy in the country.

He explained that the Zambia Police are performing their mandate of maintaining law and order in Mangango Constituency in line with the Public Order Act.

The Home Affairs Minister stated that the Mangango campaigns have been peaceful, as witnessed by the Inspector General of Police’s visit yesterday.

He was speaking in parliament today during the Oral Answer Session when he was responding to a question from Kabompo Area Member of Parliament Lwiji Lufuma.

Mr. Lufuma wanted to know whether Government is aware that the police have banned all opposition political parties from conducting any election campaigns in Mangango Parliamentary Constituency from 14th to 19th November, 2018; if so, why the ban has been effected; under what legal authority the police is acting; and whether the ban will not disadvantage the opposition political parties.

In his response, the Home Affairs Minister said NO opposition political parties will be disadvantaged as the campaigns are going on well.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set November 20, 2018, on which the Mangango Parliamentary and Lupososhi District Council Chairperson by elections will be held