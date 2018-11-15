Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima has noted the need for speedy dispensation of cases and affordable justice for all.

Justice Mambilima says a predictable legal system contributes immensely to the development of the country as recent trends have shown that investors are more inclined to invest their money in jurisdictions where litigation is predictable.

She has noted the need for lawyers to tell their clients with confidence when a particular case will end once it has commenced.

The Chief Justice said this when she officiated at the sensitization workshop for over 200 members of the bench and the bar on the proposed amendments to the high court rules and ethics organized by the Law Association of Zambia.

And the Chief Justice has noted the need for a proper administration of justice with a call on lawyers to perform their duties according to the set rules.

She says a proper administration is not only beneficial to the court but also the client and community at large.

And Supreme court Judge, Justice Nigel Mutuna shared some of the proposed amendments to the high court rules and ethics and understanding publicity rules.

Meanwhile LAZ president, Eddie Mwitwa is hopeful that the amended rules once approved will change the status call of the justice system in the country.