President Edgar Lungu says Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province, possess massive potential to be the food basket of the region and the country as a whole due to its fertile soils.

The Head of State said Mwinilunga is a sleeping giant that must be woken up by investing more in the agriculture production.

President Lungu said his government has identified Mwinilunga as a potential agricultural hub in the country and that more will be done to exploit the riches that lie in the district.

President Lungu said this when he called on Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga at his palace today.

Meanwhile, Chief Chibwika has praised President Lunga for his visionary leadership of taking development to all parts of the Country.

The traditional leader said President Lungu has shown exemplary leadership and commitment to develop all corners of the Country including North-Western Province despite the region not having voted for him in past elections.

Chief Chibwika assured the President that his chiefdom will give him total support in order for him to successfully implement government’s development agenda for Mwinilunga and North-Western Province as a whole.

The traditional leader also installed President Lungu as Headman Kanyanda of Chibwika Chiefdom as a way of honouring the Head of State for his demonstrated commitment to transform the fortunes of the province.

Chief Chibwika disclosed that President Lungu had become the first Head of State since 1971 to visit the Chibwika Chiefdom noting that the move come as a pleasant surprise to the people in the area.

Other traditional leaders present at the courtesy call included Senior Chief Sailunga and Chief Kanyama both of Mwinilunga district.

President Lungu was in Mwinilunga to flag off the 2018/2019 National Planting season.

The Head of State was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Micheal Katambo, Presdential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe, North-Western Province Minister, Nathaneal Mubwakwanu and other Senior Government Officials.