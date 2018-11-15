By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

No matter how hard evil tries, it can never quite match up to the power of Good, because evil is ultimately self-destructive.

Toxic people may set out to corrupt others with their ill-will, cynicism, and falsehoods, but in the process their malice corrupts and short circuits itself.

Although it is generally perceived that conflict in life is between good and evil; it could be said that the real conflict is between truths and lies.

Thankfully, the truth always prevails over lies just like a ray of light from even the smallest candle prevails over the gloom and darkness of a thousand nights.

The incandescence of multiple rays of the unstoppable light of truth is shining through the darkness of the fake news and misinformation fabricated by the Habitual Hoax.

There are multiple positive tidings emanating from within the country as well as outside the country that reflect the real status-quo and trajectory of the Zambian economy.

Zambia a few days ago won the “Best State Strategy In Africa” award at the Africa Investment Forum and Awards ceremony recently held in Paris, France. This was in recognition of the Patriotic Front Government of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Efforts in improving the business environment and attracting domestic and foreign direct investment.

It is also not a coincidence that the 2018 edition of the World Bank Doing Business Report named Zambia as one of the best 10 performers in the world, ranking 85 out of 180 and fourth in sub-Saharan region in business reforms and efforts to reduce the cost of doing business.

All of this is on top of the fact that organisations as varied as the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), African Union, Food and Agriculture Organisation, UN Economic Commission for Africa and the African Development Bank last September jointly conferred a medal of recognition on our Head of State, as a champion of the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA3). This speaks volumes of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s recognition as an astute leader working to improve the lives of Zambian Citizens.

Zambia’s hosting of the on-going World Bank International Development Association [IDA] 18 high-level mid-term review is also a huge statement of confidence by the World and the international community in Zambia’s progress.

That the IDA 19th Replenishment Process where forty-five billion United States Dollars is being committed to Africa’s development over a three-year period, has been launched on Zambian soil is an appropriate portent of our nations prospects.

As clearly illustrated by the fore-going, the Patriotic Front Government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on course as it continues to lead Zambia on a path of peace and prosperity for all citizens.

While the cynical ilk of the Habitual Hoax is fixated on deriving satisfaction from scheming chaos and calamity and pushing other people’s buttons with their fake news, misinformation and toxic talk; President Lungu and the PF Government are firmly focussed on delivering human-centred development driven by economic and social infrastructure development in conformity with the Seventh National Development Plan with the view to developing Zambia into a prosperous middle-income nation by 2030.

The Author is Patriotic Front Media Director At the Patriotic Front Secretariat Lusaka