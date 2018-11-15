Ministry of National Planning and Development Director for Population and Development Charles Banda says Zambia needs to show case her achievements in Family Planning to maximize benefits from the global community.
Mr. Banda said Zambia is a model for many countries in sexual reproductive Health and rights but information on what is obtaining on the ground is not reaching the wider global community.
He said there is need for all actors to appreciate that Family planning is key to harnessing the Demographic Dividend as per AU Agenda 2063.
Mr. Banda noted that stakeholders need to embrace Family Planning as a development and not just Public health issue.
He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC news at the 5th ICFP in Kigali Rwanda.
And Center for Reproductive Health Education Executive director Amos Make said Zambia has to embrace the use of Data in planning for family planning programmes.
Meanwhile, Copper Rose Founder Natasha Salihuanji has called on young people to drive the family planning agenda.
[ZNBC]
What are the achievements of family planning in Zambia? What do you want to show case? Half baked story.
As a head of a political party , I need voters. Family planning reduces voters and I am not ready to foregore my presidential ambitions. To hell with family planning.
MTN , airtel and zamtel survives on numbers of subscriber. The higher the population , the better the business. Will they support family planning? NOOOOO!!
The biggest economy in Africa now is Nigeria. The next supper power in world in China. Why?? Because of the population that creates a market. South Africa is heavily investiing in Nigeria because of the market created by the population. America/Europe have gone invest in China because of the same. We need numbers to grow the economy. Forget family planning
These are the reckless statements Lungu has been talking about.
No meat, just bones.
What exactly has been done, and how is this measurable?
What is the yard stick here?
The Charles Banda in the photo is Dr. Charles Banda who I believe is the Minister of Tourism or something. LT better clarify your story.
What planning? What benefits? All I see are poor people in Zambia!
Family planning is a drawback to the economy of a nation…..economics is about numbers…..my view, let government promote the middle income families to produce more kids…better still regulate schools to offer affordable fees…then lessen people’s burden of educating their families….believe me an educated mass drives the economy. ….you have more ideas from the population and a ready market within before you can think of exporting……numbers count….there are certain families we know of in Zambia today, they were born many in families, got free education during Kaunda days and they still command presence in almost all spheres of the country’s sector….be it in government, in private sector….so called parastatals…..their names keep popping up …..not that they are brainy…
…..or are a blessed clan but because their forefathers had them in numbers and got them at least disciplined and educated…..China relaxed the one child policy, Japan is scouting for people to go leave there and produce kids coz they know numbers work…..ifwe ndwiii….tuchito nzivela no nzivela ati family planning has worked with nothing to show of it…..we lack strategies as a nation…that’s why these Western and Asians are able to pull us in all directions….Coz they know we blank…we can’t think beyond what a white man says…even after 54years of independence….Shame…..