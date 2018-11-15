Ministry of National Planning and Development Director for Population and Development Charles Banda says Zambia needs to show case her achievements in Family Planning to maximize benefits from the global community.

Mr. Banda said Zambia is a model for many countries in sexual reproductive Health and rights but information on what is obtaining on the ground is not reaching the wider global community.

He said there is need for all actors to appreciate that Family planning is key to harnessing the Demographic Dividend as per AU Agenda 2063.

Mr. Banda noted that stakeholders need to embrace Family Planning as a development and not just Public health issue.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC news at the 5th ICFP in Kigali Rwanda.

And Center for Reproductive Health Education Executive director Amos Make said Zambia has to embrace the use of Data in planning for family planning programmes.

Meanwhile, Copper Rose Founder Natasha Salihuanji has called on young people to drive the family planning agenda.

[ZNBC]