Zesco Managing Director Victor Mundende says the institution has managed to reduce corruption from 15 percent in 2000 to about 2.5 percent in 2017.

Mr. Mundende says this shows that the integrity programme against corruption which the corporation has implemented is bearing fruit.

He says the company has resolved not to relent in preventing all forms of corruption in line with government policy of zero tolerance to corruption.

Mr. Mundende was speaking during the official opening of the Zesco integrity programme awareness in Lusaka.

And Zesco acting Senior Manager Legal Nancy Sikazwe said the role of the Zesco integrity committee is to spearhead the prevention of corruption in the institution.