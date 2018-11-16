Vice president Inonge Wina has arrived in Ethiopia ahead of the 11th extraordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of state and Government of the African Union.

President Edgar Lungu has delegated Mrs. Wina to attend the summit that will discuss the AU institutional reform process including reform of the AU Commission, mandate of the AU Development Agency (AUDA) and financing the AU.

And speaking in an interview, Mrs Wina said Africa needs to build a consensus on the cooperation that is between the European Union and African Caribbean pacific countries on trade.

Mrs. Wina said the AU has decided to examine and reset the cooperation with various regional bodies to enhance economic development in the continent.

She said Government looks forward to participating in the summit because it is continental and aimed at enhancing development in Africa.

Mrs. Wina said the reforms will include the restructuring of the AU Commission and governance organs of the NEPAD.

She said this upon arrival at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia last night.

Mrs. Wina explained that the summit will consider and be updated on the AU institutional reform.