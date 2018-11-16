President Edgar Lungu says the Patriotic Front will soon be meeting to decide the fate of members who claim to be PF but are still holding positions in other political parties.

President Lungu has challenged such members to decide where they want to belong.

He said it is politically wrong for anyone particularly in Bahati Constituency to hold on to two positions as leader of the opposition and stick to a parliamentary seat under the ruling party.

President Lungu however said that there is nothing wrong with such members going back to the Patriotic Front and seek forgiveness.

He was speaking at Mansa Airport when he made a stopover enroute to Lupososhi District in Northern Province.

The President also urged party members to avoid violence and observe peace at all times.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa thanked the President for visiting the province saying it is peaceful and that farming inputs have started arriving in the province.

President Lungu who was accompanied by senior government officials was received at the airport by party leaders and government.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is still a member of the PF and cannot therefore claim to belong to the National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Mwila told ZNBC News that the party will also write to Kelvin Fube Bwalya giving him seven days in which to exculpate himself over disciplinary charges.

He said the case of Bahati Member of Parliament and Harry Kalaba and Kelvin Fube will be taken to the Central Committee and a decision of their status will be made before the end of the year.