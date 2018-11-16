President Edgar Lungu has launched the 2018-2019 planting season with a call on farmers to embrace and adopt good agricultural practices in order to achieve increased production in the wake of changes in the climatic conditions.

President Lungu said this is because the performance of the agricultural sector is dependent on a number of factors some of which are natural occupancies such as changing climatic conditions as was the case during the last farming season.

He said this is why there is need for farmers across the country to adopt good agricultural practices such as conservation farming methods and agro forestry.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State was speaking in Mwinilunga district yesterday, during the launch of the 2018-2019 farming season which was held at the farm of Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people.

“Climate change is a phenomenon which we will continue to grapple with however, regardless of the unfavourable effects, government is working tirelessly to ensure that farmers are encouraged to practice and adopt good agricultural practices,” the President said.

President Lungu added that, government is also accelerating different agricultural policies aimed at developing the agriculture sector as it is one of the economy’s priority sector.

“To propel this sector, we have put in place favourable policies and implementing various programs across its sub sectors among them crops, livestock and fisheries,” he noted.

President Lungu explained that Zambia is fortunate as it has three agro ecological regions with low, medium and high rainfall patterns adding that, North-Western happens to be within the high rainfall zone with an average of 1200 milimetre annually.

He further urged the people of North-Western Province to utilise the good natural resources to increase their agricultural production.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has called on traditional leaders in the country to embrace both local and foreigners investors who may be interested in investing in agricultural production as this will steer the province to another level in agricultural production.

He expressed confidence that North-Western Province is poised to be the new Copperbelt of Zambia with massive new mining investment in Lumwana and Kalumbila.

The Head of State added that, government will continue to facilitate the growth of the agricultural sectors by devising conducive policies intended at promoting investment and increased production and value addition.

“We are aware that the district is well known for pineapple production. Therefore, in the spirit of diversification, I implore our farmers to scale up production of pineapples and other crops which are widely grown in various parts of the province,” the President stated

President Lungu also added that, government is committed to putting in place infrastructure such as feeder roads, irrigation facilities and storage sheds to support the growth of the sector.

And Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) President, Jervis Zimba echoed President Lungu’s remarks and called on the need to prioritize the agricultural sector among others because of the role it plays in enhancing food security.

Mr. Zimba also advised farmers to seek information from reliable sources on seed varieties.

He further thanked government for creating an enabling environment for the players in the agricultural sector.