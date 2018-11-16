State House has described as utter nonsense assertions that it has directed the Zambia Police to stop opposition political parties from enjoying their freedom to assemble.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says such assertions are only silly allegations being made by silly opposition leaders.
Mr. Chanda says the Zambia Police have no instructions from State House to stop any riotous behavior which some opposition political parties have been seeking permission to engage in.
In an interview with QTV News by telephone, Mr. Chanda, however, says in an event the Police do not stop a riot, the President as Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces will command them to do so.
And Mr. Chanda says State House has nothing to do with the summoning of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema by the Police in Ndola over allegations of inciting the recent riots in Kitwe.
He however, says that if the Police do not found it to be a problem for a citizen to go on radio and incite people to commit a crime, State House can remind the Police to stop the criminality.
Mr Chanda says State House has full confidence in the Zambia Police Service’s capabilities to detect crime and prosecute criminals.
This is animal farm Chanda.
If police could be consistent in summoning all those contravening the law, the yoshbyou are on about would make sense.
You have cadres intimidating everyone including the police and nothing happens.
Then Chanda honestly you come with such a tosh of explanation?
No one gets summoned without the approval of Lungu.
Stop telling lies.
You keep focusing on one useless man HH when the country has serious problems.
Ba hh nabo belasabaila hoping that the country will point fingers at lungu. It’s time for him to be credible in his checks and balances. if he incite violence he must be asked. They’re better ways of saying things without showing signs of inciting people for violence. it’s time for hh to grow up politically. What hh said might be true, but he needed to have evidence of his claims and even me l would support him. Not ukusabailafye in the name of making political mileage.
Is this language in the state house now or it is the reporter who twisted some words. Just wondering!
Amos thinks Zambians are mental, our memories are still fresh, what happened below?
DISGRACED State House Aide Kaizer Zulu his counterpart Amos Chanda, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Minister in-charge of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa on Tuesday night celebrated the arrest of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in style at a pub on 8 Reedbuck road in Kabulonga.
The four senior PF officials took turns boasting how they had made sure they had fixed the opposition leader and how they were controlling state institution.
The officials who were in the company of another mercenary, Lewis Mosho and some former Post Journalist and what looked like prostitutes, drunk the night out and only left 8 reedbuck after midnight.
“Natuka chita ka cikala…kalemona kwati ni ka…
Continued
… “Natuka chita ka cikala…kalemona kwati ni ka President nako. In fact Ba (kakoma) Kankanja is very weak if I didn’t direct him upto now that ka cikala would still be enjoying the comfort of his house,” Kaiser Zulu was heard bragging before Kampyongo interjected,
“Awe kachepa sana. We are in charge …we are serious operatives. In fact kulefwayika fye kafwile mu jele. Ni mweba Amos you are too soft this should have been done immediately we came from Mongu,” said Kampyongo.
However Chanda who was seemingly concerned about the media backlash said he had already instructed the public media to stop any form of coverag
Publication of falsehood carries maximum of 3yrs imprisonment
Let him prove that zaffico has been sold. We are not about inciting violence or treason charges
We are not talking about znbc sale or road contract s
Let him produce evidence that zaffico has been sold. PERIOD.
Am a non partisan political consultant
The sooner you realise you have something to do with his summoning the better. How you treat the biggest opposition leader has consequences on economic development. My advise is that the police should be transparent in the way they investigate HH. If they handle it properly and prove the case, even when he is arrested the world will understand and if they dont find a case let them leave him in peace. Summoning him to Ndola is a good step unlike the way the police conducted themselves when they arrested him last time at his house.
This one is very stupid his lacks common sense. But his very powerful than the eyes can see these are the gods of society our lords. For his to say what his saying makes him a professional liar, of which he is.
One of the two lieing chandas….
The PIG only acts when lungu farts , stop lying.
To you corrupt theives and your wanna be tin pot dictator lungu, opposition rallies are classed as riotous gathering.
Some times i do wounder whether we have police in this country, there is too much nosense by the so called opposition leaders.
I’ve got a new spin on an old saying: “Never believe anything the PF government says until its officially denied”.
The problems is this that this Chanda thinks he is more intelligent than most Zambians and everyone should believe what he says .We often heard PF thugs saying so and so has directed the police to do A, B or C which means that he police have no authourity over what they do do . They need to listen to people like chanda to act on offenders or law breakers .
So the opposition UPND wants to abuse freedom of speech freely with impunity just because HH is controlled by Anglo American? If anything Anglo American their hands are full of blood of innocent Africans, talk of D.R.C,Liberia, Mali ( the mother of oil and uranium wealth),Burundi etc….Even HH knows about this bitter truth.This root of Civil war should not be tolerated in Zambia.Histrory has it that in countries where Anglo American has failed to foster their agenda, war is the only final thought.This is the move which HH and his diabolical organization strides Zambia to.
Monday Chikanda stop lying, looks like it is normal for you guys to spit lies when ever you open your traps. State house dictates who gets arrested or not in every case, that’s why their is no movement on the poor students death coz you are busy casing the opposition
Whats utter nonsence are your denials Amos. You think we are children. Koswe mu mpoto directing things behind the scenes we know..
This guy’s insulting language is up there. Not a good thing for a presidential press aide.
Reflection of the low calibre of leadership, your jouniors insult day and night no consequences. I am sure he even clap’s after and pat’s them on the back. He grow up in KK day’s, we did not have this nonsense, respect was a minimum standard.