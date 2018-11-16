State House has described as utter nonsense assertions that it has directed the Zambia Police to stop opposition political parties from enjoying their freedom to assemble.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says such assertions are only silly allegations being made by silly opposition leaders.

Mr. Chanda says the Zambia Police have no instructions from State House to stop any riotous behavior which some opposition political parties have been seeking permission to engage in.

In an interview with QTV News by telephone, Mr. Chanda, however, says in an event the Police do not stop a riot, the President as Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces will command them to do so.

And Mr. Chanda says State House has nothing to do with the summoning of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema by the Police in Ndola over allegations of inciting the recent riots in Kitwe.

He however, says that if the Police do not found it to be a problem for a citizen to go on radio and incite people to commit a crime, State House can remind the Police to stop the criminality.

Mr Chanda says State House has full confidence in the Zambia Police Service’s capabilities to detect crime and prosecute criminals.