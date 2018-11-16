Police in Lusaka have arrested three pastors of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church located at plot number 178 Chishimba road off Commonwealth Road in Matero for theft.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has named the three as Bishop John Nundwe popularly known as Bishop John General aged 46, his wife Pastor Maureen Kakwende aged 35 also an Accountant of the same Church and Paul Kambazo commonly known as Pastor Paul Fire.

Mr. Hamoonga said it is alleged that in March, 2016 Matildah Mwanza aged 43 of Foxdale met Pastor Paul fire aged 56 in Mtendere whilst she had a toothache who later introduced and assured her that Bishop John General would be able to cure her in Matero.

He said upon meeting the Bishop, pastor Paul Fire intimated to Bishop John General that Matildah had a cheque worth K70,000 and she was then told to spend a night at the church and whilst there, she was approached by Pastor Maureen Kakwenda the wife to Bishop John General who advised her to open an account the following day.

Mr. Hamoonga said Pastor Maureen accompanied maltidah to the bank where upon opening an account she was given an ATM Card and withdrew K40, 000.

He said she was later told her to pay tithe amounting to K21, 000 as advance payment for the next four months to the church while the ATM remained in the custody of the wife of Bishop John General as the accountant of the church.

“Thereafter, the woman left for the University Teaching Hospital to access treatment as her toothache was worsening. It was at this point that the wife to Bishop John General left for Kaputa for a Month. When she came back she handed over the ATM to Matildah who then decided to go to the Bank to withdraw some money and to her surprise there was no money in the account”, Mr. Hamoonga explained.

He said the trio was picked up yesterday 15th November 2018 at 16:00 hours and where detained in Police custody and have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mr. Hamoonga has reiterated the Zambia Police’s call on clergymen who are in this habit of swindling congregants that police will not relent in arresting and bringing them to account.