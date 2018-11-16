Police in Lusaka have arrested three pastors of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church located at plot number 178 Chishimba road off Commonwealth Road in Matero for theft.
Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has named the three as Bishop John Nundwe popularly known as Bishop John General aged 46, his wife Pastor Maureen Kakwende aged 35 also an Accountant of the same Church and Paul Kambazo commonly known as Pastor Paul Fire.
Mr. Hamoonga said it is alleged that in March, 2016 Matildah Mwanza aged 43 of Foxdale met Pastor Paul fire aged 56 in Mtendere whilst she had a toothache who later introduced and assured her that Bishop John General would be able to cure her in Matero.
He said upon meeting the Bishop, pastor Paul Fire intimated to Bishop John General that Matildah had a cheque worth K70,000 and she was then told to spend a night at the church and whilst there, she was approached by Pastor Maureen Kakwenda the wife to Bishop John General who advised her to open an account the following day.
Mr. Hamoonga said Pastor Maureen accompanied maltidah to the bank where upon opening an account she was given an ATM Card and withdrew K40, 000.
He said she was later told her to pay tithe amounting to K21, 000 as advance payment for the next four months to the church while the ATM remained in the custody of the wife of Bishop John General as the accountant of the church.
“Thereafter, the woman left for the University Teaching Hospital to access treatment as her toothache was worsening. It was at this point that the wife to Bishop John General left for Kaputa for a Month. When she came back she handed over the ATM to Matildah who then decided to go to the Bank to withdraw some money and to her surprise there was no money in the account”, Mr. Hamoonga explained.
He said the trio was picked up yesterday 15th November 2018 at 16:00 hours and where detained in Police custody and have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.
Mr. Hamoonga has reiterated the Zambia Police’s call on clergymen who are in this habit of swindling congregants that police will not relent in arresting and bringing them to account.
The congregants who give money to these pastors are the biggest criminals. Arrest the ignorant lot as well!
you are the dumbest princess i have ever come across. sometimes your opinions show how dumb you are. arresting the victim again? yashani? if we havew 2-4 people like you in police ninshi kwasila law and order is dead.
Christians For Lungu!!!!
Yashani. ..mm you’re right but with all the warnings, alerts and advice from the banks and other financial service providers not to share our pin numbers I would support the notion that that this gullible woman is punished too. My mother used to beat me up each time I reported to her that someone had beaten me either at school or playground. As a result I became tougher almost becoming a bully myself but thanks to God I stopped short of that.
Oh what a shame . would you believe that Bishop John General sits on Mayor Miles Sampa`s 25 man advisory board.
He is actually listed as No.10.
A comment from the Mayor is hereby solicited.
Mmmmmmmmmh! Sounds interesting.
I’ve said it several times, pastors are just humans and you’ve to bear in mind that they can be as crooked as the next person. Seek professional medical assistance instead of going for prayers. There are no miracles. ..like late Bishop Dennis De Jong used to say the miracle we have are trained medical personnel given to us by God.
Waiting for your comment madam religious minister… this is were YOU need to tell of these false shepherds! Back to the story how in everything dumb do u give away your card and PIN Number to a stranger u have known for less than 48hrs????
Why trusting these crooks with tuntemba personal to holder churches.
It is not just tuntemba churches, the worst are all these mega Pentecostal churches not only in Zambia but worldwide as well. Some of these pastors in Zambia are well connected that is why you do not hear of scandals , they are all the same ….. the so called sow a seed pastors.
I can’t see the involvement of John in the story.? The card and pin were given to his wife.
mwapya bafikala iwe ka Princess nazakuchinda mahala cuume
uyu mungulu of the highest level…she willingly gave them the money tabaibile
I PRAY THAT ALL POSTING INSULTS ON ME YOU WILL BE DEVELOPING BIG TUMMIES EVERY MONTH KAKAKAKAKAKAKAKAKAKA
Just a few days ago this trio of pastors donated roofing sheets and K5000 to Matero police. Now we know why they had donated to Zambia Police and instead of an orphanage. Anyway what does one expect from Pentecostal pastors especially if one of them is Congolese?
Now everybody wants to become a pastor or start a church even under a tree because they have known that is the only way to make money in this country by using the name of the church. Even the people giving money to these fake pastors deserve it.
That is the big problems we are having with the so called ministries. Evangelistic messages has gone to the dust bin and only prosperity messages and fake prophesy happenings. People have run away from the true churches and have gone to the so called ministries where they are cheated and hence this consequences.
I wonder how people fail to differentiate between God and other things. People are so guillible as long as someone says am pastor ABCD they feel as if he is god yet is jst a human who has failed to make money using other ways.