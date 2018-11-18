Chipolopolo were beaten 1-0 away in Mozambique today to see Zambia fail to qualify for two successive AFCON’s for the first time since 1972.

The last time Zambia failed to qualify for successive AFCON’s was for the 1970 and 1972 tournaments.

A 62nd minute goal from Reginaldo Fait ended disjointed Zambia’s race and probably decided coach Sven Vandenbroeck’s fate.

But the arrival four minutes later of Rainford Kalaba and Cletus Chama for Augustine Mulenga and Emmanuel Banda added some adrenaline rush to the team but that was it.

In fact, Chipolopolo’s best chance for a goal came very early in the first half when defender Simon Silwimba attempted one of his speculative trademark goals with an acute angle shot that was miraculously tipped over by Leonel Pendula.

The defeat left Zambia bottom of Group K on 4 points from five games with a match left to play.

It also saw Mozambiuqe complete a historic double over Chipolopolo after beating them by the same margin in Ndola in the first leg on June 10, 2017.

Meanwhile, Mozambique are not out of the woods despite staying third and rising within one point of leaders Guinea Bissau and second placed Namibia who are both level on 8 points.

Mozambique must now win in Bissau next March to qualify.

Namibia on the other hand will qualify even if they lose to Zambia in their prospective dead rubber considering Mozambique’s forthcoming uphill battle.

The top two from each group qualify to AFCON.