The Electoral Commission of Zambia has called on all political parties and stakeholders in Mangango Constituency to maintain peace on Poll day to ensure a peaceful atmosphere where the electorate can exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or intimidation.

ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse said the Commission looks forward to a conducive environment for all stakeholders and urges the Zambia Police Service to act professionally and impartially, in policing the elections so that law and order is maintained, during voting at polling stations and in districts were elections will be conducted.

She has also appealed to the electorate and all stakeholders to take ownership of the electoral process by using their democratic right to vote further encouraging political parties to continue to exercise tolerance across political party lines.

Mrs. Chimanse notes that campaigns have generally been peaceful apart from some incidents that were referred to the Conflict Management Committee in Mangango and Solwezi.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Tuesday, 20th November, 2018 as the date on which to conduct the Mangango Parliamentary, Lupososhi Council Chairperson and five Local Government by-elections/elections in Chisanga Ward of Ngabwe District, Lusinde Ward of Petauke District, Nkhanka Ward in Chama District, Tumvwanganai Ward of Solwezi District and Sipuma Ward of Shang’ombo District.

