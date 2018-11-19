Political parties participating in tomorrow’s Mangango Parliamentary by-election have expressed happiness with the peaceful environment in which the campaigns were conducted.

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Davies Mwila says it was encouraging to see that all the political parties carried out their campaigns in a peaceful manner without engaging in acts of violence.

Mr. Mwila implored political parties to continue embracing peace for the sake of the country’s unity.

And Mr. Mwila disclosed that the ruling party’s candidate Godwin Putu will emerge victorious in tomorrow’s election.

He noted that the time had come for the people of Mangango to have an area Member of Parliament (MP) who will be ready to work with government in order to bring development to the area.

He regretted that the area has remained under developed for a long time because of the people’s decision to always elect opposition political leaders.

Meanwhile, the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is confident of scooping tomorrow’s polls with a landslide victory.

Party Spokesperson, Charles Kakoma said the party and its candidate are the most popular in the area compared to other parties contesting the seat.

Mr. Kakoma also noted that the campaign atmosphere was generally peaceful with no serious violent cases being recorded.

He added that apart from the minor differences among the political parties, the campaigns were peaceful.

And United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) Spokesperson Francis Kope has described his party ready for tomorrow’s Mangango by parliamentary by -election.

Mr. Kope disclosed that people of Mangango are tired of recycled politicians and now want to try new minds of political leaders who can govern them effectively.

He further thanked all political parties who are participating in the election for the peaceful campaigns.

Four candidates are contesting the mangango seat which fail vacant following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament Naluwe Mweene who died in a road traffic accident in August.

PF has fielded in Godwin Putu, while UPND has settled for Mwendoi Akakandelwa and Singumbe Kabindama is standing on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambian (UPPZ) party.

Yuvwenu Kashandola is contesting on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

(Visited 307 times, 307 visits today)