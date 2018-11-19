Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF), Youth Chairman Nathan Chanda says his party is aware of the schemes by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), cadres to cause violence and blame it on the ruling party.

Mr Chanda said he is aware that the UPND cadres are in possession of the PF regalia which they intend to give to their youths with a view to cause violence in Ndola as Mr Hichilema appears for questioning over riots that erupted in Kitwe.

This was after the sentiments he allegedly made on Sun FM radio program a fortnight ago concerning the perceived sale of ZAFFICO to Chinese nationals.

Government has challenged the opposition leader to provide evidence to his unsubstantiated statements with several ministers ready to resign from their positions if he does so.

Government has reiterated that ZAFFICO has not been sold to Chinese but intend to list the company on Lusaka Stock Exchange.

Mr Chanda has since directed all PF youths from the districts, Constituencies, wards and sections not to wear their party regalia tomorrow.

He said majority of the youth on the Copperbelt are in love with the ruling party and President Edgar Lungu but should not just wear the party regalia so as not to cause the planned tension by the opposition.

Mr Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor has described the alleged plans by the UPND as a scheme to cause confusion and violence and blame the PF youths

He has also urged the PF across the province to remain vigilant and avoid any level of violence coming that might be instigated by UPND.

Mr Chanda has also thrown out allegations by UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairman, Kelly Jibinga that the PF has acquired the opposition party’s regalia and intend to cause confusion tomorrow.

He said the PF has other serious issues to attend to than wasting time to do what he called as stone-age politics.

(Visited 445 times, 445 visits today)