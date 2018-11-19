Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF), Youth Chairman Nathan Chanda says his party is aware of the schemes by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), cadres to cause violence and blame it on the ruling party.
Mr Chanda said he is aware that the UPND cadres are in possession of the PF regalia which they intend to give to their youths with a view to cause violence in Ndola as Mr Hichilema appears for questioning over riots that erupted in Kitwe.
This was after the sentiments he allegedly made on Sun FM radio program a fortnight ago concerning the perceived sale of ZAFFICO to Chinese nationals.
Government has challenged the opposition leader to provide evidence to his unsubstantiated statements with several ministers ready to resign from their positions if he does so.
Government has reiterated that ZAFFICO has not been sold to Chinese but intend to list the company on Lusaka Stock Exchange.
Mr Chanda has since directed all PF youths from the districts, Constituencies, wards and sections not to wear their party regalia tomorrow.
He said majority of the youth on the Copperbelt are in love with the ruling party and President Edgar Lungu but should not just wear the party regalia so as not to cause the planned tension by the opposition.
Mr Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor has described the alleged plans by the UPND as a scheme to cause confusion and violence and blame the PF youths
He has also urged the PF across the province to remain vigilant and avoid any level of violence coming that might be instigated by UPND.
Mr Chanda has also thrown out allegations by UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairman, Kelly Jibinga that the PF has acquired the opposition party’s regalia and intend to cause confusion tomorrow.
He said the PF has other serious issues to attend to than wasting time to do what he called as stone-age politics.
Nathan, eat and stop saying we are happy with the guy auctioning our country to Chinese. We Love our country just as Chinese Love China. Short fool
They have always been after that. They that in one local language adage as “Eating it in ‘MUNSENGA.’ ” UPND is the worst episode to ever take place in Zambia!. If you can’t win by the ballot let’s cause havoc and enjoy it! That is why it has been a party of arson. AntiChrist.
This behavior pf you can’t tell if they the ruling party or opposition. PF- Paranoid Fo ols.
HH’s face reminds me of those warlords they feature in the media hiding in the forests, [email protected] women and killing children all because of his $tupid ego. The guy is evil. Period! Good thing is he will be hiding in Tongaland where he is a demigod. Unfortunately it will be Tonga women and children who will suffer for his narcissistic tendencies. Sad because his tribal supporters don’t see it that way.
PF ‘s popularity is overrated and over hyped like the EPL , it’s only when you watch champions league then you realize that there better leagues ,
If you are popula as you claim how did you come out with only a 13,000 even after denying your opponents access to public media, permits to hold rallies, maiming and bullying them, even doing the lundazi and the referee on your side, you couldn’t manage a landslide and you still claim to be POPULA
In case you don’t have kids; like one Jonathan go to kaputa and get support.
There will be no confusion tomorrow
because cb is one party with no opposition
How do we know it’s not your cadres that are doing that meaning wearing UPND regalia to cause confusion and violence.
Peace and one love
In light of accusations from either sides, the party which does not possess compelling reasonable motives to be near the police station in question, should not urge its rank and file to go there. In my view, I suggest that the PF leadership ought to dissuade its rank and file not to attend the highly explosive event.
The available intelligence tendered by both parties appear to have been doctored. That said, I question the manner or methods which were employed to analyse the raw criminal data in order to produce the required intelligence products. The authenticity of the finished intelligence products still remains a disputed matter (a thorny matter in issue). Without valid arguments which can lead the readership back to the sources and all necessary procedural steps employed during the collection and analysis of raw criminal data, any analyst can contend that both parties have presented unqualified flawed and dangerous accusations.
The hierarchical leadership of both parties ought to digest their views or opinions before approaching the print or electronic media. I submit that hard facts must not…
So do u have to be called Chanda to have a post in PF or maybe they think anything with the name Chanda is intelligent. Both sets of cadres should just not go to the police to avoid violence, politics ya pa Zambia, killing yourselves while the politicians are eating the money, ubu puba too much
My prayers for brother hh. Haters can go to hell.
This kind of speculation in the country is bad.please can you Leane how to bring out issues you are the same pipo who are causing troubles in the country because of your talking..how do you bring out some thing that you just imagining.