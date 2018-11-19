Sven Vandenbroeck is staying calm over his future as Chipolopolo boss despite the end of the team’s 2019 AFCON battle.
Chipolopolo’s AFCON qualifying race ended with a match to spare on November 18 when they lost 1-0 away to Mozambique in Maputo.
The defeat came mid-way through Vandenbroeck’s ten-month deal that ends in March with the final Group K qualifier at home against Namibia and whose sole mandate was to book Chipolopolo’s ticket to Cameroon next June.
“I think at this moment we do not need to speak too much,” Vandenbroeck said.
“It is also difficult that we don’t have any chance to qualify so it is too soon for conclusions.
“I think we need a few days first to recover from the loss and not qualifying for AFCON and then sit altogether to make a good conclusion.”
Zambia are bottom of Group K on 4 points after losing their penultimate qualifying fixture and are now three points behind Mozambique who stay third despite the win while leaders Namibia and second placed Guinea Bissau are tied on 8 points.
WEEKEND SCORECARD
-2019 AFCON GROUP K QUALIFIERS
17/11/2018
Windhoek
16h00:Namibia 0-Guinea Bissau 0
18/11/2018
Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto ,Maputo
Mozambique 1(Reginaldo Fait 62′)-Zambia 0
2018 Womens AFCON
Ghana
Group B
18/11/2018
Zambia Shepolopolo 5(Grace Chanda 7′, Ireen Lungu 43′, Rachael Kundananji 56′ 84′, Martha Mwakapila 67’pen)-Equatorial Guinea 0
“If FAZ brings in HH as coach, Zambia will NEVER lose any game,” Ha MENTAL Larry Mweetwa.
Sven it is ok man. Very few of us in Zambia cares about how football brings happiness and soul uplifting among the poor. You came during a wrong time, in PF-mess.
Look here Sven, not even Minister of Sports I came to know his name today us Moses, … Moses Muwelewele. I don’t think even Sven ever meet a PF-Minister incharge of sports.
Sven don’t worry about it bro, the country is more occupied by 2 things:
– HH arrest tomorrow.
– Mangango PF MP elections.
If there is one score line that really hurts it 1-nil.
Sven is wise to keep quiet. The one who should be talking is Kamanga because all of us soccer fans dont want him anywhere near any football stadium! He must never ever visit Chipolopolo until we have replaced him and we have qualified for the world cup
CAF please squeeze us in , the number of teams has been increased to 24, we’ll make sure we comprehensively beat Namibia to make 3rd spot in our group so that we make it as one the best 3rd positioned team in the group. To beat Namibia good we need the services of Brian Mwila in the team
Sven must be sacked stat. He is clueless.
WADA! WADA!