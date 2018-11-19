Sven Vandenbroeck is staying calm over his future as Chipolopolo boss despite the end of the team’s 2019 AFCON battle.

Chipolopolo’s AFCON qualifying race ended with a match to spare on November 18 when they lost 1-0 away to Mozambique in Maputo.

The defeat came mid-way through Vandenbroeck’s ten-month deal that ends in March with the final Group K qualifier at home against Namibia and whose sole mandate was to book Chipolopolo’s ticket to Cameroon next June.

“I think at this moment we do not need to speak too much,” Vandenbroeck said.

“It is also difficult that we don’t have any chance to qualify so it is too soon for conclusions.

“I think we need a few days first to recover from the loss and not qualifying for AFCON and then sit altogether to make a good conclusion.”

Zambia are bottom of Group K on 4 points after losing their penultimate qualifying fixture and are now three points behind Mozambique who stay third despite the win while leaders Namibia and second placed Guinea Bissau are tied on 8 points.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

-2019 AFCON GROUP K QUALIFIERS

17/11/2018

Windhoek

16h00:Namibia 0-Guinea Bissau 0

18/11/2018

Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto ,Maputo

Mozambique 1(Reginaldo Fait 62′)-Zambia 0

2018 Womens AFCON

Ghana

Group B

18/11/2018

Zambia Shepolopolo 5(Grace Chanda 7′, Ireen Lungu 43′, Rachael Kundananji 56′ 84′, Martha Mwakapila 67’pen)-Equatorial Guinea 0

(Visited 281 times, 283 visits today)