Bloomberg says Zambia’s economic growth is among the fastest growing economies in Africa only second to Ethiopia.
Bloomberg Editor in Chief, Mathew Winkler says foreign direct investment from China and others countries has helped the rapid and consistent economic growth of both Zambia and Ethiopia.
Giving an outlook of Africa’s economies, Mr. Winkler said there is remarkable growth in Zambia’s mining and other sectors including telecom and technology sectors.
And Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has expressed concern at the rise of fake, inaccurate and false news.
Speaking at the 2018 Bloomberg Africa Business Innovators Summit ((ABMI), Ms. Siliya called on the media fraternity to encourage professionalism by establishing a strong self regulation mechanism as set up by lawyers, engineers, doctors and others.
She said government welcomed the initiative by Bloomberg to train business and financial journalists as this will raise the standard and quality of reporting especially on government policy, economic, business and investment matters.
Ms. Siliya called for a responsible and professional media that advances truth.
She emphasized that Zambia has not sold or mortgaged any of its state-owned enterprises such as ZESCO or ZNBC as widely reported by some sections of local and international media.
Over 90 leaders in government, media, technology,business and communities from 21 countries have gathered in Livingstone.
The theme of the 2018 ABMI is Africa 2025-The Mddua Landscape of the Future.
The 2018 ABMI event will focus on the impact of evolving global media, and hot to finance a rapidly changing industry and media opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
And Bloomberg Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Mathew Winkler said his organisation recognized that Africa will play an increasing role in global economy and therefore urgently required a robust, accurate business and financial media analysts.
He said Bloomberg founder, Michael Bloomberg had launched the pan-african program to strengthen media capacity, promote innovation and improve high quality news in the sector.
Zambia is hosting 2018 ABMI which has been hosted in Ghana(2017), Kenya (2016) and South Africa in 2015.
No aligned and positively neutral…
Well done my president. But we need MPs who are making your government a kakistocracy andbembezzling funds dealt with my president!
Well done, there is still a lot of work to do to get our citizens in charge of our economy and equip them with studies that allow innovation and inventions.
Any form education that does not change your heart and mind is useless education.
It is like a coat that you wear in the morning and remove in the evening.
Let’s work on our people as we develop my president.
You are right
There you go ladies and Gentlemen.
Vote presdeint Lungu if you have a tiny amount of sanity in you.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Let’s roll …
Fake news at what rate is the economy growing 2.5 % and its the fastest boza.
It will only make sense when they say Zambia economy is going down
Anything positive for lungus PF is fake news Kikikiki. Just wait and see insults follow.
Both PF and upendi learn to debate without insults
Am a non partisan political consultant
You are partisan brainless jerk
issuing such a statement in cowthern province is an insult not only to chief mukunya and the small god but to all bantustans
The story gives no percentage. How do we compare and verify? That’s why some are saying it’s political
How do they come up with these statistics because the common man is not benefiting from this so called growth.
please someone to enlighten me?
Striker Idris Mbombo was on Saturday night voted Nkana Player of the Year during the club’s 2018 Awards Ceremony held at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.
Mbombo, who has since left Nkana to join Sudanese club Al Hilal, also won the Golden Boot Award in absentia.
He scored 26 goals in all competition during his season long loan stint in Wusakile this year.
Crowd’s favourite striker Ronald Kampamba “Sate Sate” scooped the Fans’ Player of the Year award with midfielder Jacob Ngulube emerging as the Most Consistent Player on the night.
Youngster Harrison Chisala picked the Young Player and Most Improved Player Awards and Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran walked away with the Most Disciplined Player accolade.
Striker Walter Bwalya won the CEO’s Award with player-coach Joseph Musonda…
Fake Fake Fake!
………..media fraternity to encourage professionalism by establishing a strong self regulation mechanism WHO DOES THAT AT ZNBC? Second to Ethiopia fastest in Africa fake fake news when the majority of the citizens can’t afford a decent meal.
I subscribe to Bloomberg and nowhere does Editor-in-Chief Mathew Winkler say that…….atleast not this year did he ever write that …
Fake news.
Spaka ®
Most influential blogger
All rights reserved
fastest growth in the mind of those are eating well… If I am staying in chibolya, do you expect me to agree that fastest growth bring food in the fastest manner to me……it is a joke and insult to my intellect…..Go at ton centre and tell everyone you meet there that the fastest economy is with them, see the reaction……
tell this to National housing Authority employee
If true then, well-done we should give praise where it is due and they should do what ever they are doing to grow the economy and the repo effect will be felt by the man on the ground sooner than later, but if it fake news for political mileage, then we will know sooner or later.