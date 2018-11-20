Following Sunday’s resounding win, Shepolopolo return to action on Wednesday in their biggest test at the 2018 Women’s AFCON when they face defending champions Nigeria in a penultimate Group B match at Cape Coast.

Shepolopolo kicked off their campaign when they beat two-time champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0 in a Group B opener while Nigeria were beaten 1-0 by four-time finalists South Africa on the same date.

But Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is not getting carried away by the occasion as his side braces for the wounded and record 10-time African champions at Cape Coast on Wednesday afternoon in a 17h030 Zambian Time kickoff.

“The 90 minutes will tell. It will be a 50-50 affair game, they want the three points and we also want the three points, so we will not any underrate them,” Mwape said.

“Just because we beat Equatorial Guinea 5-0 then it shouldn’t mean that we are the better team than any other team in our group.

“The best team will carry the day.”

This will be the two sides second successive meeting at the tournament after Nigeria crushed Shepolopolo 6-0 at the same stage of the 2014 finals in Namibia where Zambia made a preliminary round exit with just one point.

Nigeria went on to pick up title number eight in Windhoek.

Meanwhile, Mwape revealed that striker and captain Barbara Banda, who missed Sunday’s win due to suspension, is in a race against time to make the team due to an injury she sustained in training on Monday.

