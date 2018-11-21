The Patriotic Front says it has received with joy and humility its victory in most of the elections held yesterday across the country.
Congratulating the winners in Mangango and Lupososhi among others, Party Secretary General Davies Mwila said the victory in Mangango demonstrates that Zambia’s democratic process is substantially maturing.
Mr. Mwila said the party is particularly humbled not only by the overwhelming embrace of PF by the people of Mangango Constituency, but also by the warm and emphatic nature of the embrace.
“Compared to the 2016 voter turnout at 59.26%, the voter turnout of around 53% for the 20th November 2018 Mangango By-Election was very satisfactory. It reflected the very will of the same people who turned up to vote in 2016”, He said.
Mr. Mwila said the victory is also an indication of how citizens in every part of Zambia have taken note of the all-encompassing countrywide development agenda of President Edgar Lungu and the PF Government.
“The statistics and pattern of the vote demonstrates that the good people of Mangango Constituency have voted for enhanced development in their constituency”, Mr. Mwila added.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila said the loss of Lusinde Ward in Kaumbwe Constituency is regrettable because Eastern Province is a PF stronghold.
He has since directed the Provincial leadership in Eastern Province to get down to the ground and submit a full report to his office in 14 days from today.
“In a by-election, the loss of a ward election speaks to the ill performance of an incumbent Member of Parliament and local Party leadership. The loss in Lusinde Ward is an indictment on the Area Member of Parliament Listed Tembo who was also campaign Manager for the by-election”, Mr. Mwila added.
And on the dialogue process, Mr. Mwila said the Patriotic Front has welcomed the position taken by the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue and the three Church mother bodies on dialogue that the Church will Chair and lead the processes while the Secretariat will be provided by both ZCID and the Church.
He said it is also gratifying to hear from the Church that a cordial meeting at which President Edgar Lungu and Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema had “brotherly” discussions was held.
Mr. Mwila said President Lungu’s doors have always been open to anyone who seeks to engage him on matters of national interest.
Umutima wakuwina, emutima wabuntu.
Once again, the PF SG has shown that he is a hard worker.
Ok ba pf, pipo have given you the vote. Now give us jobs. We won’t eat Chinese roads
Congrats! Expend your political capital wisely across the country in a spirit of national unity, peace and equitable development to all regions and communities. Invest in locals and build national capacity through citizens while insulating proletariat from predatory acts of foreign Bourgeoisie with whom they can hardly compete with. This is the source of all these palpable anger and xenophobic waves. Liberalism has killed the hope of many Zambians. The 27 years of pluralism and liberal policies has been a disaster in the making. The situation can only be arrested with political will enforcing corrective measures. No investor will develop Zambia but Zambians. Anything short of this is combustible.
Congrats PF and SG for the job well done. Indeed, we need to know what led to the loss of a ward in Eastern Province.
For the first time I’ve heard PF SG speak with humility without any element of boasting. The govt through area MP Godwin Putu must between now and 2021 strive to fulfill campaign promises. Or else the people of Mangango will divorce you and remary old spouse HH and cohorts.
