Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has applauded the recent meeting between President Edgar Lungu and United Party for National Development-UPND- leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Reverend Sumaili says the development signals that it is possible for all Zambians to live in harmony.
She is also happy that the church mother bodies and the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue -ZCID have agreed on the road map for the impending national dialogue.
President Lungu and Mr. Hichilema met on November 12 at an unknown location organized by the three church mother bodies.
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is possible for political parties to co-exist without being confrontational.
Mr. Kampyongo has praised all the political parties that participated in the just ended by elections, for upholding peace.
The Minister has also praised the Police Command for the professional way they carried out their duties during the electoral process.
The two were speaking to ZNBC news in separate interviews.
Mr. Kampyongo has also praised the candidates that emerged victorious and urged them to work with the electorate to deliver development.
He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Livingstone.
He only wanted an escape from a jsil sentence whuch was very possible. Just like he violated Scotland’s efforts he will do the same even this time and continue with what he knows best….violence.
Politician is never to be trusted…inciting violence and at the same time sneaking behind his supporters backs and having late night meetings with Lungu…whilst you supporters are hacking each other with machetes these guys are dining on some expensive meals together…dont be surprised if you find out that Lungu and HH have been communicating for more than 3 years…
Peace and security is significant in the nation. However, Ministry of National Guidance should question the morality behind overpriced projects eg the recently built Toll Gate. These are things that breed dissention in the Country.
What did they talk about? What did they agree or disagree on? Can we safely call this a dark corner meeting? Was this meeting about the two of them only, what about the people?
They met at unknown location at night.
Sounds really seriously that even zed sniff dog missed the scent
A meeting in itself is good but not enough. What is important is what was discussed and agreed. HH or anybody can trust ECL at his Peril. That was just a Tactical retreat on the part of ECL. Otherwise a Leopard can Never change its Spots.
This religious affairs ministry is a serious waste of tax payers money. These are the drains on the economy that some of you don’t see. I am a pastor myself but I can tell you this ministry does not add value to your salvation AT ALL.
National Guidance shouldn’t be in a Ministry. The Ministry is too PF. We need a neutral body on the lines of church mother bodies united. Someone who thinks PF is Jesus is not my idea of one who can give good guidance to the nation.
THIS IS NONSENSE. WHAT IS SHE DOING WHEN HER MASTER AND OTHER CLONIES ARE STEALING?PLEASE DON’T HIDE IN THE NAME OF THE BIBLE MADAM. YOU KNOW ALL THE NONSENSE HAPPENING.YOU ARE JUST PRETENDING. AKRISTO THIS IS A BIG JOKE OF THE TIME.SHE IS NOT TALKING ALL THE MALPRACTICES WHICH HAVE HAD HAPPENEND. WHERE IS THE FEAR OF GOD?
I HOPE SHARON WILL POST SOMETHING SENSIBLE LELO!KIKIKI
What about other political parties
I think this meeting was about pending arrest and it unfortunately that barely after being saved, the man goes back saying he will continue his activities.
Its not right to broadcast lies
And it unfortunate that when big powers intervene in some of these cases its the same people that complain about political interference