Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has applauded the recent meeting between President Edgar Lungu and United Party for National Development-UPND- leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Reverend Sumaili says the development signals that it is possible for all Zambians to live in harmony.

She is also happy that the church mother bodies and the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue -ZCID have agreed on the road map for the impending national dialogue.

President Lungu and Mr. Hichilema met on November 12 at an unknown location organized by the three church mother bodies.

The two were speaking to ZNBC news in separate interviews.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has praised all the political parties that participated in the just ended by elections, for upholding peace.

Mr. Kampyongo says despite recording few incidences of violence the by-elections were generally peaceful.

He says the polls have demonstrated that political parties can co-exist without being confrontational.

The Minister has also praised the Police Command for the professional way they carried out their duties during the electoral process.

Mr. Kampyongo has also praised the candidates that emerged victorious and urged them to work with the electorate to deliver development.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Livingstone.

