Shepolopolo drops from first to second position in Group B of the ongoing African Womens Championship in Ghana after losing 4-0 to Nigeria last night.
South Africa now top Group B with 6 points after thumping Equatorial Guinea 7-1 last night.
Third placed Nigeria have three points while Equatorial Guinea have no point after two games played.
Zambia, who remains on three points, will play against South Africa in their final group match on Saturday.
Shepolopolo are making a second appearance at the continental championship.
She beat SA and make us proud of you
The title scrimes: “Shepolopolo tumbles to third!” Yet the article says, Shepolopolo drops to second. So which is which imwe ba LT….2nd or 3rd?
My understanding is that they have dropped to second place. All teams in this group have played two games. RSA has won both of their games which gives them 6 pionts and puts them on top of the group. Zambia and Nigeria have won one game apiece. But Zambia has scored 5 goals so far and Nigeria 4, which puts Zambia 2nd due to goal superiority. Guinea has lost both of their games which gives them no points and leaves them bottom of the group. That’s soccer ba LT….so how are you coming up with this 3rd place for Shepolopolo in your headline?
I understand it is weekend, nonetheless stop posting articles when you are drunk!
These G-greens queens are going nowhere. Under pf nothing succeeds. We are cursed under this regime
Why can’t you just say: under this KAMANGA we are not going anywhere. Nothing has succeeded since he tookover. That would be more honest than lying. Wasn’t it under PF that the men’s team won the AFCON cup?
You know, Managers matters if you want to succeed in football. You are the same folks who hounded Kalushia out, now see how football has fallen since. Despite his faults, Kalushia did what no any FAZ Manager ever managed to accomplish in Zambian football. And it will take another 48 years to replicate the impossible of 2012 men’s AFCON with the kind of mediocrity currently obtaining at FAZ.
So how you can see PF fingers written all over this ineptitude at FAZ is beyond me!
Indeed, as long as we have such leaders in power, it will be curses upon curses. As a country we are headed for disaster under this PF regime!
Is the headline a future prediction of the group’s final standing? You may as well be right because I can’t see us beating South Africa with a big score, and Nigeria losing to Equatorial Guinea or them winning by a small margin. Equatorial Guinea seems to be everyone’s laundry mat… Jeez 7-1 is a hiding. I mean I watched the Zambia – Equatorial Guinea game on beIN Sports and it all looked like Equatorial were playing rather badly than Zambia playing better (if you know what I mean). Anyway good luck to them!