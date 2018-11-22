Shepolopolo drops from first to second position in Group B of the ongoing African Womens Championship in Ghana after losing 4-0 to Nigeria last night.

South Africa now top Group B with 6 points after thumping Equatorial Guinea 7-1 last night.

Third placed Nigeria have three points while Equatorial Guinea have no point after two games played.

Zambia, who remains on three points, will play against South Africa in their final group match on Saturday.

Shepolopolo are making a second appearance at the continental championship.

[Read 297 times, 297 reads today]