The Constitutional Court is today expected to deliver judgement on whether President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina were lawfully sworn-in after the August 11, 2016 General elections.

The plaintiffs in the matter are United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his subordinate Geoffrey Mwamba.

Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mwamba have sought a determination whether President Lungu and Vice President Wina could be sworn-in without the declaration by the constitutional Court that the August 11, 2016 Presidential Elections were valid.

They have relied on articles 101 and 105 of the constitution.

In the originating summons filed in 2016 Mr. Mwamba sued President Lungu and Vice President Wina as first and second respondents respectively.

They have also sued Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima and Deputy Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa as third and fourth respondents respectively.

Mr. Mwamba filed the matter after the collapse of the August 11, 2016 Presidential Election Petition where they challenged the election results.

On September 5, 2016 the Constitutional Court dismissed the 2016 Presidential Elections Petition on technicality.

The court in its majority judgement ruled that the 14 days limit within which the petition was supposed to be heard had lapsed.

