The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has cautioned consumers participating in the Black Friday sales promotion to be alert of false or misleading sales promotions initiated to attract unsuspecting consumers to buying goods or services through an illusion of a special or reduced price.

CCPC Public Relations Officer Namukolo Kasumpa says Consumers should ensure to cross check prices of items on promotions to ensure that they are not being exposed to deceptive and misleading business transactions.

Ms. Kasumpa has further warned traders not to involve themselves in deceptive and misleading sales promotions adding that the Commission will continue to monitor these promotions to check their legitimacy and will not hesitate the name and shame where anomalies are observed.

Black Friday is a recent phenomenon in Zambia whose genesis is from some parts of the world, a celebration after thanks giving.

It is a moment consumers are offered deep discounts ranging from 25 percent to 50 percent and even go to 75 percent.

