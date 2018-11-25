By Percy Chanda
PF must be very careful in the way it conducts itself in the Country, it’s very clear that Zambians have been stretched to the limit; there is no looking back now. People who tuned up included the youths, middle aged and the old. What brought all these people is the suffering and misery they are going through. The economy has been mismanaged to the levels where people are prepared to die from a bullet than from hunger. You can dismiss this as nonsense but it’s a reality.
At one point I asked one old lady what she was doing there since she cannot even run in case of problems. This old lady said” my son I’m already dead. If I don’t support you people hunger will still kill me, so what’s the point of me fearing that gun (pointing at the Policemen with guns.) Let them shoot me it will be faster for me to die than the slow painful death from hunger.” I could not hold back tears.
As I moved towards the Civic Centre I met a very young boy and I told him to move away quickly out of that place before anything happens, but he said “you are mistaken I’m also part of this gathering” I pleaded with the boy to leave. The boy said “I’m a double orphan I only live with my elder sister who is also too young to work, we only survive on rentals we collect from the house we have subdivided left by our late parents. Now we hear this PF will be taking away that money from us, so better I die here.” You can imagine how I felt. Later I found women singing KAPATA MUKAYA MWENI AKAYA UKASHALA UCHIMONA.
This is what happens when those in power detach themselves from the suffering masses. The PF regime has been very insensitive to the cries of the people. The PF leadership is busy appeasing itself. The PF regime is so insensitive that it has continued squeezing the already suffering Zambians through endless taxes to pay back loans most of which just ended in their pockets.
Unlike the PF demonstration that was attended by hired cadres eating with PF, most of those who attended did not even understand why they were demonstrating. What was at hand was just bribery; people were ferried by free transport. But the HH one people moved on foot from very far townships of Ndola. The HH solidarity one was driven by people’s inner feelings of how they are suffering under this ruthless and brutal PF regime. The determination that I saw in people was enough to safely say that PF should start packing.
Next time don’t use your emotions and your so called power to silence the voice of the people.
The Author is UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter.
A look at placards alone tells you this solidarity march is built on misinformation.
News flash!!! You don’t genuinely win elections based on lies
How many times have we seen ‘tips of icebergs’ before…..false hope….Whoever stands on PF ticket will win…no serious opposition in Zambia especially when opposition leaders sneak into the state house late at night asking for brown envelope
The author is UPND chakuti chakuti….keep on dreaming musankwa
So is your hh bring jobs which he sold, put food on people’s table, take the street kids to school? Come on wake up, your hh is targed with Tribal issues it will be difficult for him to win an election. HH is full of lawlessness because of the support he get from people like you. Tell me how is he going to win election when he’s losing all the byelections in his strong hold areas? The very day he was in ndola he lost his seat to PF. Stop dreaming hh can not remove PF from government unless he grow up and start bringing real issues to the table and not lawlessness everyday.
Just like a look at your face tells us who pays you!
PF won with slogans and lies like “Sonta epowabomba” They deliberately hid from the people the huge Chinese loans which the poor Zambian has to pay through taxes
Corruption and 24/7 politicking are twin evils killing the Zambian nation regardless of which side of the political divide you’re on.This ZAFFICO scam should be depoliticized and examined by an apolitical outfit.
upnd lost 6 times
has existed before PF since 1998.
lost to unpopular candidate ecl even when big players like VP Scott, mulenga, miles joined upnd.. this isn’t an iceberg its a tip of the poooopsberg
I’m breaker and I approve this message
Kambwili and Kalaba can easily get the Copperbelt and Luapula vote in 2021.That will leave Edgar Lungu and the PF-MMD party severely crippled in terms of votes.
UPND should just concentrate on Southern,Western,North Western,Central and Lusaka provinces.
In the meantime,lets continue exposing the PF filth.
Look at the PF rats boasting from overseas, unconnected to the suffering and high tax burdens our people are subjected to ??
All these rats think about is winning elections to stay in power despite the unprecedented levels of corruption, debt , un employment and tribal divisions in Zambia.
We expect unemployment to stay around 40 % and raise slightly while debt levels will increase dramatically snuffing out any benefits seen this far.
About you Spaka what are you doing abroad, tribal were brought by your hh. You cannot draw a line between tribal politics and Upnd, they look the same. Wake up from sleep my friend your hh will never create any job for anyone or bring food on your table. You need realize and know that you’re responsible to create your own worth. Your hh sold the mines for the song to enrich himself.
People are unhappy and it is true PF is not improving the plight of the poor, there citizens are now the Chinese with Zambians as secondary citizens,people are hungry,corruption and loans that they contracted from China half of which they have looted.people are not blind or stupid