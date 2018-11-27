Zesco United dusted off their off their seven-week old off-season rust to beat AS Sonidep of Niger 2-1 away in Niger on Tuesday night in a 2018/2019 CAF Champions League first round, first leg tie in Niamey.

The two sides went into the break scoreless before all three goals came late in the last quarter.

Rahim Osumanu scored on his debut for Zesco in the 75th minute a month after making the short walk from their Ndola neighbours Buildcon.

However, Sonidep leveled matters in the 79th minute through Koffi Dognon.

But Zesco sealed the win through their influential striker Lazarus Kambole in the 85th minute to see Zesco unbeaten in an opening continental fixture for a seventh game in a roll.

Zesco will host Sonidep on December 5 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The winner over both legs will visit TP Mazembe on December 15 in a pre-group stage first leg tie.

