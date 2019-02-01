State House Spokesperson Amos Chanda has distanced State House from AXXEZ Media which is purported to be using the institution’s name in getting business.

Mr. Chanda says neither state house nor he has any dealings with the media company which deals in billboards.

He says the two company shareholders have no connection to him or state house but are reported to be bullying CEOs in councils in Kafue, Lusaka, and some councils on the Copperbelt purporting that they are being sent by state house.

Briefing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda warned that anyone dealing with them should do so in their own accord and not because they are alleged to have state house support.

He also expressed disappointment with the Lusaka City Council Chief Executive Officer for his complicity and acting with the company saying it is linked to him.

Mr. Chanda said this despite him having warned them about a year ago that he has nothing to do with the company.

[Read 955 times, 955 reads today]