Zesco United took command of Group C on match-day-one of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday following a 2-0 home win over Nkana at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Kitwe.

John Chingandu put Zesco ahead in the 27th minute in a first half they dominated that also saw Jesse Were playing about his best game to date for the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinalists.

Lazarus Kambole, who had been knocking on Nkana’s door the entire first half, took Zesco 2-0 into the break with a superb curling shot on the stroke of halftime to take his continental tally to five goals and tied with Were.

Then Nkana attempted to conjure a 2019 Charity Shield rally from January 26 that they won 5-4 on post-match penalties after coming back to draw 1-1 with Zesco in the 90 minutes.

However, this time Zesco were ready for them with some disciplined defending while second-choice goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa redeemed himself with stellar display between the posts.

Zesco lead on 3 points, tied with Al Hilal of Sudan who are second following a 1-0 home win over third placed Asante Kotoko of Ghana on the same date in Khartoum.

Nkana are bottom of the group as they prepare to host Al Hilal on February 13 in Kitwe while Zesco travel to Ghana to face Asante Kotoko on the same date.

