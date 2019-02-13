The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested former Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Eric Mwaba Chimese for various criminal activities.

Eric Mwaba Chimese, 50, a retired Zambia Air Force Commander residing at Plot No. F/4301/3/3 Baobab area in Lusaka has been arrested and jointly charged with James Chungu, 51, a Director of Chita Lodges Limited for Concealing of property, willful giving of false information, abuse of authority of office and possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the first count, Lieutenant General Chimese on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2018 and 31st January, 2019 jointly and whilst acting together with James Chungu and other persons unknown did conceal a portion of a farm in Ibex on which nine fully furnished flats, an upstaired house, a gym, visitors quarters and a semi-detached servants quarters have been constructed purporting to show that the said properties belong to Chita Lodges Limited, a company where James Chungu is a Director when in fact the properties in question are owned and were constructed by Lieutenant General Chimese.

In count two, James Chungu on 31st January, 2019 did willfully give false information to authorized officers by stating that the said properties where for Chita Lodges Limited when in fact not.

In count three, Lieutenant General Chimese abused his authority of office in his capacity as Zambia Air Force Commander by directing the deployment of some Zambia Air Force employees to do construction works at his properties.

In count four , Lieutenan Geneneral Chimese did possess properties suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (1) of the forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Commission has since seized properties which include thirteen (13) fully furnished houses, one semi-detached house and a gym all within Lusaka.

The accused persons are on Police bond and will appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.

