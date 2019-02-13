The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested former Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Eric Mwaba Chimese for various criminal activities.
Eric Mwaba Chimese, 50, a retired Zambia Air Force Commander residing at Plot No. F/4301/3/3 Baobab area in Lusaka has been arrested and jointly charged with James Chungu, 51, a Director of Chita Lodges Limited for Concealing of property, willful giving of false information, abuse of authority of office and possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
In the first count, Lieutenant General Chimese on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2018 and 31st January, 2019 jointly and whilst acting together with James Chungu and other persons unknown did conceal a portion of a farm in Ibex on which nine fully furnished flats, an upstaired house, a gym, visitors quarters and a semi-detached servants quarters have been constructed purporting to show that the said properties belong to Chita Lodges Limited, a company where James Chungu is a Director when in fact the properties in question are owned and were constructed by Lieutenant General Chimese.
In count two, James Chungu on 31st January, 2019 did willfully give false information to authorized officers by stating that the said properties where for Chita Lodges Limited when in fact not.
In count three, Lieutenant General Chimese abused his authority of office in his capacity as Zambia Air Force Commander by directing the deployment of some Zambia Air Force employees to do construction works at his properties.
In count four , Lieutenan Geneneral Chimese did possess properties suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (1) of the forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act.
The Commission has since seized properties which include thirteen (13) fully furnished houses, one semi-detached house and a gym all within Lusaka.
The accused persons are on Police bond and will appear in court soon.
This is contained in a statement issued to the media by DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.
The seizure of 13 fully furnished houses need be converted into GRZ houses and any other assets corruptly obtained, rented out on commercial for income to government. DEC to target all similar properties corruptly acquired by individuals and under pseudo titles for government to claw back revenue for development of Zambian people.
And you help him rig the 2016 election…. the chickens have come home to roost
Unbelievable how people have become so free to steal with impunity under ECL. I have no doubt Chimese stole, but he’s in trouble for over doing it without ECL getting a cut.
This is why when I visit Zambia and see these lavish properties, I just look away. Most of them are built with monies acquired dubiously. Learn to live within your means people.
Eric was too young for that job. ZAF commander need be run by “retired” Generals, I mean in 70s and above. Serious.
I can’t believe that guy Eric can won 13 houses. 13 in Lusaka????
One of the factors leading to impunity among senior govt employees is the way they are appointed. Merit has been thrown out of the window, anyone as long as they are PF cadres can be military generals, police IG, PS, or parastatal heads. So ultimately the blame lies squarely on Edgar Lungu. The man who stole from a widow and was subsequently disbarred from LAZ
Chimense umwaiche nali mwebele umwaiche leka ukubensa. The same regime you are helping rig elections by restricting flying to Chakolwa Lungu will torture you. Here you are paying back for your sins.
The Real Olivia, the moment a Civil servant builds mansions everyone should question how? Just take a look at their salaries. There is no way a Civil Servant who doesnt own a business would possess a mansion unless he is stealing from our tax
Really laughable…this guy was overseeing million of dollars worth of Defence contracts an you are pinning him on laughable charges like Chitotela…I mean it’s like charging a corrupt bank manager for stealing pens and paper.
We all know that the reason this man was fired and is now being persecuted is because he did not share the proceeds of corruption with the powers that be.
This also proves the maxim “there is no honour among thieves”. Let this be a lesson to all those stealing with PF. You turn to dance will come. It may not seem so now, but it’s coming.
Great job DEC. This is the way to go. Make sure he forfeits to the State all the properties he acquired illegally. All corrupt individuals in Zambia need to be found and punished. Corruption should not be entertained in Zambia. These are the people tarnishing the image of our beloved country. Make sure to charge him with perjury too for lying to DEC investigators, and lock him up for a hundred years to deter other would be thieves. While you’re at it, keep an eye on Lungu too and his ministers. Most likely Lungu and his buddies have corrupt issues that may need your attention. You’re doing a great job guys. Keep it up, and we the Zambian people support you. Again thanks.
Nostradamus – do you drink Whiskey or Vodka or both when you are blogging….
They cannot arrest him for the big crimes as State House is connected as usual like Chitotela…only a new govt will sort all these crooks including Lazy.
DEC targeting Luapula and Bemba people. I know the games you are playing, you have been bought. sorry, He is yet to lose another election in 2021.
I’m from Luapula but cannot support thieves no matter how closely related they are to me. I just hope Chitotela is innocent otherwise he too must dance akalela.
That is why some of you are peddling tribalism to protect your loot! Chickens are now coming home to roast. You cannot swindle God. There is nothing about Luapula here. Thieves are thieves no matter where they come from.
These guys have been stealing under Chiluba, Mwanawasa, RB, Sata and now Lungu. The only reason we are knowing this is because now they are being exposed by DEC, ACC. The president is allowing these to their work. You remember Mwanawasa resigned as VP under Chiluba. And Chiluba was annoyed
We should wait and see what happens next. We also should thank social me?ia as a lot is being exposed.
Ru***Sh, Corruption fight that is NOT systematic, targeting individuals that have some difference with ONE BIG CORRUPT person!! We will NOT BE DUPED, IT IS FOR PERSONAL REASONS OTHER THAN A GENUINE FIGHT TO PROTECT RESOURCES FOR ZAMBIAN POPULACE!! We all know that there are many inflated government contracts, evoucher scandals,FISP fertilizer scandals,Mukula,RATSA…..scandals reported in Auditor General’s Reports, YET NO ONE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO COURT AMONG THE BIG FISH!! Just finish each other as we look for alternative leadership!!
And chitotela goes Scott free….Why may i ask, oh he is connected the president.
Crime doesn’t pay, why don’t people want to live simple lives after retirement? It’s stressful for children to undergo such experiences, this isn’t the inheritance that you bequeath but a good name. Life will never be the same, no matter what else you give your children
Our leaders and their appointees have brought a lot of shame upon our country. It’s common knowledge that Zambian civil servants are wealthier than honest businessmen. The republican president needs to clean up this corruption even among those close to him. This country needs to be liberated from these plunderers.
How old is the dude Nat Mulenga, ZNS commandant?
Looks too old to be in employment 2gether with his Dep Brig. Kamiji
Or they are old by ugliness?
Nathan Mulenga must be in his late sixties. I know him from Kabwe before he moved to Lusaka.
The houses look really fine especially there is a new tarmac, kansi ni zokuba.
That man without sin, let him cast the first stone !!! Leadership should be investigated too !! The biggest thief in your country , and he’s untouchable ???? Squandering state finances will never be kept under control as long as Zambians continue supporting these corrupt so called leaders who want to cling on to power .
What is that phrase again? Ukwiba ukunya! Grand theft of heartstopping proportions…
A fish starts to rot from the head. Until the head is cut off, this sort of stealing will continue. It was the same in South Africa until the ruling ANC took action on the head of the fish. In PF, those out of favour with the inner circle will be target but the head of the fish and its inner circle will continue looting.
ZWD already updated us 8 months ago of bigger crimes
It is true James Chungu owns the large peice of land in ibex, opposite the old ZAF land. On the left of the road going all the way down to the stream.
I don’t see this case going anywhere…either ACC are hopless or this is a grand trick involving high level stathouse operatives meant to dupe the public into thinking the fight against corruption is on…..
We know what We are talking about….you don’t know what We know…
During the UNIP days an institution called “Special investigations team for economic activities and trade” (SITET) was set up. One of its responsibilities was to investigate by simply asking how some acquired properties he claimed to have owned. With the advent of multi party democracy people complained and felt that peoples rights were being infringed upon. There are many mansions and Lodges registered under fictitious names whose owners are the big fish in government and particular in the civil service. Chimense is not the only one and if we had to be serious about fighting corruption a lot of people would be found wanting. There is a Bemba saying “Changa bekata uwachelwa”. Ask the Bembas they tell you the meaning. Well I am not saying let’s bring back (sitet) but scratching the…