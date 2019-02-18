

United Part for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has assured all the civil servants that have lost their jobs due to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF)’s victimization will be given back their jobs once his party forms government.

Reacting to recent reports of the dismissal of senior police officers in Sesheke District, Mr Hichilema said that it was appalling to note how the PF had swiftly concluded that the officers broke the law when for months now no one has been found wanting over the death of a student at the University of Zambia. This is unfortunate.

Below is Mr Hichilema’s full post

We have noted the continued harassment and firing of civil servants performing their duties lawfully by the PF with dismay.

The recent being the firing of police officers who maintained law and order in the Sesheke parliamentary by-election.

It is appalling to note how the PF has swiftly concluded that the officers broke the law when for months now no one has been found wanting over the death of a student at the University of Zambia. This is unfortunate.

We are aware that young professionals working in government have not only suffered in terms of poor conditions of service but also physical attacks, unlawful dismissals from known PF officials including Mr Edgar Lungu himself as a beneficiary of lawlessness in the country.

However, we would like to assure all the civil servants and in this case men and women in uniform not to lose hope because once in government, we will give back your jobs.

There is nothing good as moving on with a clear conscience especially knowing too well that yours was to serve the country diligently and not a group of select corrupt few.

As a party we call on the country to unite against the PF’s continued lawlessness being funded by loans and corruption acquired at the expense of the majority poor.

We would also like to appeal to the Nation to remember that actions such as firing of professional civil servants for performing lawful duties such as deterring known PF unruly thugs has the potential to further create anarchy in a country whose economy is already on its knees.

This is because citizens will have no choice but to defend themselves whenever attacked by the PF corruption and loans funded thugs.

Lastly, we call the Nation to action that whenever attacked by the PF thugs, you must defend yourselves because the law and order enforcers have been made unimportant by the PF leadership. Self defence is a constitutional right that each and every citizen of our country enjoys and this is part of the people power which is your power to override the corrupt few in the PF led by Mr Edgar Lungu.

HH

[Read 214 times, 214 reads today]