United Part for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has assured all the civil servants that have lost their jobs due to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF)’s victimization will be given back their jobs once his party forms government.
Reacting to recent reports of the dismissal of senior police officers in Sesheke District, Mr Hichilema said that it was appalling to note how the PF had swiftly concluded that the officers broke the law when for months now no one has been found wanting over the death of a student at the University of Zambia. This is unfortunate.
Below is Mr Hichilema’s full post
We have noted the continued harassment and firing of civil servants performing their duties lawfully by the PF with dismay.
The recent being the firing of police officers who maintained law and order in the Sesheke parliamentary by-election.
It is appalling to note how the PF has swiftly concluded that the officers broke the law when for months now no one has been found wanting over the death of a student at the University of Zambia. This is unfortunate.
We are aware that young professionals working in government have not only suffered in terms of poor conditions of service but also physical attacks, unlawful dismissals from known PF officials including Mr Edgar Lungu himself as a beneficiary of lawlessness in the country.
However, we would like to assure all the civil servants and in this case men and women in uniform not to lose hope because once in government, we will give back your jobs.
There is nothing good as moving on with a clear conscience especially knowing too well that yours was to serve the country diligently and not a group of select corrupt few.
As a party we call on the country to unite against the PF’s continued lawlessness being funded by loans and corruption acquired at the expense of the majority poor.
We would also like to appeal to the Nation to remember that actions such as firing of professional civil servants for performing lawful duties such as deterring known PF unruly thugs has the potential to further create anarchy in a country whose economy is already on its knees.
This is because citizens will have no choice but to defend themselves whenever attacked by the PF corruption and loans funded thugs.
Lastly, we call the Nation to action that whenever attacked by the PF thugs, you must defend yourselves because the law and order enforcers have been made unimportant by the PF leadership. Self defence is a constitutional right that each and every citizen of our country enjoys and this is part of the people power which is your power to override the corrupt few in the PF led by Mr Edgar Lungu.
HH
HH, you need to create a long term vision for how you would govern. Just pointing out other leader’s problems is not enough. Silly little promises to reverse current leadership decisions is small stuff. Governing is much more difficult than criticising from a distance. You have plenty of time to do it if you know you are smart enough. Write some major articles of the type of leadership you would bring. Make sure it rymes with development methods proven elswhere. Include specific data. POtherwise you have no governing philosophy or plan or just want to be a “Me too/also president”.
Mister HH on the issue regarding the death of Vespers the UNZA student indeed we are expecting not only sackings but jail terms for all the officers junior and senior that gave the go ahead, even Kampyango must be charged if he gave the go ahead for the police to attack those female students in such a dangerous manner. Regarding the Sesheke incident I think it’s high time we learnt that Zambia Police should NOT be allowed to carry fire arms unless in very sensitive situations.
For how long will they wait.2026 is far.Any sensible person would have promised them better paying jobs now.
Just wondering why Upnd was busy complaining about police brutality in Sesheke and when the same brutal police are fired, they support them….!!!
We call this ambivalence. Chitotela is arrested, they say he’s a victim, Chitotela is not fired it becomes an issue, Mubika Mubika is arrested it’s witch hunting.
Government is not a Kantemba. The first thing a responsible person must ask about the Sesheke fracas, who was supposed to ensure that no violence took place? The defending of the unfortunate sacking of the officers is an indication that Hakainde loved what happened. Police should not wait for violence to break out then act. They should ensure nobody steps out of line especially the imported cadres. The case involving the student is different. ….and I see some tangible progress has been made. …establish and identify the particular policeman who released that lethal cannister, arrest him, interview him on his unsafe action, convict him together with whoever gave the instructions. It will be a long wait for those officers, so why not employ them in your company?
Wajimona stop thinking like animals in a bush.is he the one who fired them? he just want to bring unity in zambia.zambian do those people in statehouse think well?
What unity? The man in his bloody quest to become president has polarized the country. Never before have Zambians been butchered just because they are from a different part of the country. My father used to visit Namwala to buy fish and not at any time did he complain about anything there. But today people from other provinces have to think twice before venturing there. To you the attack on the ” foreigners ” in Namwala was ok…so long it’s in favor of Upnd. Thanks to one child born Chitombwa aka Hakainde Hichilema.