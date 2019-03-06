The Sven Vandenbroeck-FAZ divorce episode got messier after the embattled Chipolopolo coach was sent on forced leave for the remaining days of his contract with Football House.

Vandenbroeck has been sent on indefinite leave that saw this weeks’ planned pre-2019 AFCON qualifier camp for home-based players in Lusaka cancelled on Tuesday.

This follows the Belgian-born coach’s media statement in which he attacked FAZ for not being sincere in the decision not to renew his nine month deal when it expires on March 31.

FAZ had stated in late February that its executive committee had decided not to renew the deal but Vandenbroeck disclosed that both parties had mutually agreed end their relationship on March 31.

“Sven has been sent on administrative leave effective Tuesday, 5 March due to misconduct and failure to abide by staff regulations,” FAZ spokesperson Mwazi Chanda told the Zambia Daily Mail.

The development means there will be no final farewell for Vandenbroeck in the March 23 Group C home qualifying date against Namibia at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in what would have been his sixth and final match in charge of Chipolopolo.

That match is a dead-rubber after Zambia’s 2019S AFCON qualifying hopes ended with a match to spare following a 1-0 away loss to Mozambique last November.

Vandenbroeck won one, drew one and lost two Group C matches during his five matches in charge.

His only other win came in a 1-0 away friendly victory over Gabon in Libreville on September 11.

Meanwhile, assistants Aggrey Chiyangi and Mumamba Numba will oversee Zambia’s date against Namibia when the team enters camp in Lusaka next week.

