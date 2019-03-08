Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has refuted media reports suggesting that the concession agreement for the implementation of the Road Safety Management was terminated.

Mr. Soko said the agreement is still in force and speed cameras have not been removed from the roads as the Agency is evaluating operations so far as they plan for the deployment of the cameras and cover other areas which initially had none.

He said the Road Safety Management System emanated from a Public Private Partnership which was set up between Intelligence Mobility Solutions and the Zambian Government, represented by the Road Transport and Safety Agency under the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

In 2017, the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the RTSA signed a Public Private Partnership Concession Agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) for the implementation of the Road Safety Management System.

Subsequently, in February 2018, IMS and RTSA unveiled the Road Safety Management System with the goal of saving lives on our roads.

RTSA has since assured the public that the Agency will continue embracing the use of ICTs to provide for sustainable road transport and safety systems in the country.

