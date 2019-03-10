A brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane delivered to Ethiopian Airlines just four months ago and carrying 157 people, has crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa. There are no survivors among 157 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Ethiopia’s state broadcaster reported. The 149 passengers and eight crew were of 33 nationalities, the country’s state broadcaster EBC reported on Sunday.

Ethiopia’s prime minister offered condolences to victims’ families.

“We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident today,” the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

“It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight,” according to the statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the airline said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties”.

The spokesperson for the airline has confirmed to Reuters that 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

“Boeing 737-800MAX took off at 8.38 am local time from Addis Ababa and lost contact at 8.44 am. Search and rescue operation is in progress. It is believed that there were 149 passengers and 8 crew onboard the flight but we are currently confirming the details,” a spokesperson said.

The Boeing 737-800MAX is the same type of plane as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

The MAX is in service all around the world. Airlines such as the Ethiopian Airlines are using this aircraft, as it is the latest, the most fuel-efficient, short-range Boeing aircraft on the market.

Boeing said on its Twitter account that it was aware of the reports about Sunday’s accident and was “closely monitoring the situation”.

