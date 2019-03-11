Government says it is determined to take services close to the people in a bid to spur social and economic development.

Speaking during the launch of the Road Transport and Safety Agency road safety sensitization and mobile licensing programme in Nyimba today, Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Engineer Misheck Lungu assured the public that his ministry is fully supporting the implementation of the decentralization policy.

Engineer Lungu has since directed RTSA to open more offices in rural districts where the Agency has no presence.

And RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has disclosed that the Agency in its strategic plan has prioritized infrastructure development and effective service delivery as focus areas.

Mr. Soko adds that the Agency will be introducing an online payment solution for road tax in the second quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr. Soko has disclosed that the Agency shall resume the printing of Driving License cards in the next few months.

He said the Agency has made progress in securing the materials for printing the cards adding that the backlog will be cleared soon.

Mr. Soko said the consumables used to print the cards are ready for delivery.

He has explained that the delay in the production was to ensure that the security features of cards are not compromised.

