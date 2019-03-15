The Zambia Revenue Authority has detained over 53 trucks and they risk being forfeited to the state if they fail to provide true and correct documentation related to the consignments they were found transporting.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says so far, 15 trucks are confirmed seizures while others are still going through the verification procedures.

Mr. Sikalinda said the Authority is currently holding goods worth K7.2 million at the Makeni yard and has noted with displeasure the habit by some sections transporters and importers to smuggled goods, undervalue goods, under declare goods and misclassified goods.

He said the Authority is currently holding ethanol that was misclassified as methanol, salaula misclassified as new clothing, alcoholic beverages, non-energy serving bulbs and some groceries such as shoe polish all deliberately misclassified to avoid paying the correct taxes.

He said it is important to note that genuine transporters and importers are strategic partners of the Zambia Revenue Authority but some sections of transporters and importers have continued to disregard the law.

Mr. Sikalinda said the Authority is never happy to detained or impound goods and vessels because this results in losses for them with the turnaround for the transporter increased hence negatively affecting the economy both at local and regional level.

He said the authority will ensure that smuggling is brought to an end at all costs to protect the Zambian economy because smuggling promotes unfair competition as it affects market prices and impacts negatively on the economy.

He said the Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda recently issued a caution that should the transporter suspect that their client has smuggled, under declared, undervalued or misclassified the goods being transported; the transporter should immediately inform the Zambia Revenue Authority.

