Zambia are at full house ahead of their dead-rubber home game against Namibia on Saturday in Lusaka but will be without goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene for that formality 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier.

Mweene has withdrawn from the match due to injury and is the third high profile player missing from the team together with midfielder Rainford Kalaba and defender Stopilla Sunzu who were not picked for the date.

“If you look at Mweene and Stopilla, they have been playing for the national team for a long time and I think, looking at the future, other plans will come in for them but looking at this game, they will not be there,” interim Zambia coach Aggrey Chiyangi said on the second day of training camp in Lusaka.

“But otherwise they remain important assets for this nation.

Chiyangi said Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, who has just returned from a two-week injury layoff, and Lawrence Mulenga from Power Dynamos, will battle for the number one shirt.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Pirates duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga are due to join camp in Tuesday evening after attending to their CAF Champions League away date against Horoya in Guinea on Saturday.

TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Donashano Malama (Chippa United, South Africa), Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape (both Zesco United), Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

MIDFIELDERS:Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Cletus Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-South Africa)

STRIKERS: Justin Shonga, (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United), Musonda Mwape (Black Leopards, South Africa), Moses Phiri, Lameck Silwaba (both Buildcon)



WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 8

POOL A

16/03/2019

Kabwe Warriors 1(Clement Mundia 90′)-Prison Leopards 0

Nakambala Leopards 0-Red Arrows 0

17/03/2019

Zanaco 6(Peter Banda 21′, Tafadzwa Ruskie 33′ 37′ 50′,Chitiy Mususu 69′, Romeric Pitroipa 78′)-Mufulira Wanderers 1(John Goma 18′)

Kitwe United 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Postponed:

Zesco United- Lusaka Dynamos

POOL B

16/03/3019

Circuit City 0-Nkwazi 3(Erick Choomba 32 70′,Emmanuel Chabula 59′)

Napsa Stars 0-FC MUZA 1(EmmanuelManda 48′)

Lumwana Radiants 0-Green Eagles 1(Kizito Cheelo 14′)

18/03/2019

Forest Rangers 4(Adams Zikiru 6′,Austin Muwowo 13′ 16′,Patrick Ilongo 20′)-Power Dynamos 2(Larry Bwalya 73′, Jimmy Dzingai 75′)

Postponed

Nkana-Buildcon

2018/2019 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

GROUP C

17/03/2019

Ndola

Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 53′, Kondwani Mtonga 57′)-Asante Kotoko 1(Stephen Nyarko 47′)

Omdurman

Al Hilal 4(Sharaf Eldin Ali 5′,Waleed Bakhet Hamid 19′ 61′, Idris Mbombo 77′)- Nkana 1(Walter Bwalya 48′)

TOP SCORERS 2018/2019

LEAGUE

17/03/2019

Adams Zikiru(Forest Rangers):6

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zanaco):6

Rogers Kola(Zanaco):6

Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers):5

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars):5

Emmanuel Okutu (Kabwe Warriors):5

Jimmy Dzingai(Power):4

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi):4

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):4

Kingsley Kangwa (Buildcon):4

Eric Choomba(Nkwazi):3

Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco):3

Brian Chewe(Mufulira Wanderers):3

Dominic Chanda(Circuit City):3

Gozon Mutale (Lumwana):3

Biston Banda (Circuit City):3

Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):3

Rodgers Mukenge(Kitwe United):3

Emmanuel Habasimbi(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Larry Bwalya(Power): 2

Romeric Petroipa(Zanaco):2

Emmanuel Manda (MUZA):2

John Goma (Mufulira Wanderers):2

Eddie Sinyangwe(Green Buffaloes):2

Moses Phiri (Buildcon):2

Hope Katwishi(Kitwe United):2

Michael Mwenya (Green Eagles):2

Bornwell Mwape(Napsa Stars):2

Paul Katema(Red Arrows):2

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):2

Mande Badawa (Buildcon):2

Paul Simpemba(Kabwe Warriors):2

Holly Songwe (Kitwe United):2

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):2

Fahad Bayo(Buildcon):2

Jesse Were (Zesco):2

[Read 108 times, 108 reads today]