Zesco United striker Jesse Were’s March is not going according to plan for both club and country after he was dropped from Kenya’s final 22-member team to face Ghana away this Saturday in their top two 2019 AFCON Group F qualifier showdown.

It is a huge blow for Were who got a late call-up following an injury to the influential Japan base striker Michael Olunga.

Were has been in great form for Zesco scoring six goals in continental action this season before the clubs disappointing exit in the CAF Confederation Cup league round last week with two wins and a draw to finish bottom of Group C on 7 points.

But his club mate’s defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu will make the trip to Accra for Saturday’s big date against the five-time African champions.

Nkana defender Musa Mohammed is also in the entourage but his club mate Duncan Otieno was selected for the Ghana camp.

Kenya and Ghana are 7 and 6 points heading into this weekend’s clash in Accra and the leaders are chasing their first AFCON qualification since 2004.

