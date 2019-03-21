The Ministry of Health is concerned that Zambia is still grappling with Tuberculosis when the country has enough TB drugs and equipment to detect and treat the disease.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama says failure to adhere to medication and preventive measures, has contributed to the continued spread of the disease in most communities.

Dr. Malama noted that there is need to increase sensitisation about the disease in communities across the country, if TB is to be eliminated in the country.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking in Lusaka today when Miss South Africa International 2018 Tamaryn Green and her Zambian counterpart Muusa Kalaluka called on him at his office.

Dr. Malama expressed gratitude to the two models for partnering with the Ministry of Health in raising awareness about TB in Zambia, during the TB month, which falls in March.

And Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green who is also a TB survivor said she wants to use her position to help end TB in the world.

The South African model and the team from the Ministry of Health later visited TB patients at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) to encourage them, before meeting pupils at Kamulanga Secondary school, were sensitisation campaigns on TB are being held.

Zambia will tomorrow commemorate World TB Day dubbed, ‘time is now to kick out TB.’

