Zesco United visit Red Arrows on Wednesday afternoon at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka seeking a win to catapult them to top spot of the FAZ Super Division Pool A for the first time this season.

The defending league champions currently sit at number four on 18 points, three behind leaders Kabwe Warriors who have a lesser goal difference after nine and eleven games played respectively.

Wednesday’s match is also the second of Zesco’s three-match backlog in the league they accrued prior to their just-ended CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign.

Zesco won the first game 5-2 at home against bottom placed Prison Leopards in a delayed Week Six fixture on April 3 in Ndola.

George Lwandamina’s side also heads into the game unbeaten in their last five competitive games in that notably includes a draw and two straight league wins heading into the match against Arrows.

He will be banking on the form of strikers Jesse Were and Lazarus Kambole who have four league goals each this season on top of their impressive haul of five and seven continental goals respectively.

Meanwhile, Arrows come into the match on a five-game unbeaten run since third placed Lusaka Dynamos beat them 1-0 at Nkoloma on February 23.

Since then, the 2004 champions have won three and drawn two league games and sit just two points behind Zesco on 16 and 18 points from eleven and ten games played respectively.

