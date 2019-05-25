Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba has told his players to ensure victory and not to leave the Sunset Stadium pitch in tears today against visiting Prison Leopards.

The seven-time FAZ Super Division champions are battling to return to continental action for the first time since 2017 after finishing fifth in the 2018 campaign.

Zanaco are currently third on 30 points, tied with second placed Zesco United and number four side Red Arrows in a tight race for the finish line in Pool A.

Leaders Kabwe Warriors, who host Arrows today, have a slender one point lead on 31 points in this dramatic last dash for Pool A honours.

Numba cautioned his players not to underrate second from bottom Prison despite beating them 2-1 away in the first leg in March because their visitors are in a last day relegation battle.

“This is a must-win game which will put us in a better position to represent this country if we happen to win,” Numba said.

“We have done everything possible to be ready for the game.

“We have told the players to take this game like we are playing another big team because if we can have that mentally, then we will be assured of getting a win on Saturday.

“But if we go into this game winning before it is played, we will leave the pitch crying.”

Meanwhile, Pool A will be hard to call until the final whistle on Saturday to know which one of the four sides have clinched the coveted top two places.

